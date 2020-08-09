I recently had the great pleasure of walking into the Champaign Public Library and browsing its collection of new picture books.
After these months of closure, I’ll never take for granted the privilege of going to the library!
Reading through the pile of picture books I took home, here are two which stood out as excellent.
“Driftwood Days” (2019, Eerdmans Books for Young Readers, written by William Miniver, illustrated by Charles Vess, ages 3-8) begins in Autumn as a boy watches a beaver build its lodge.
“A branch breaks away and … disappears around the bend. It rushes … down, down, down.”
Colored-pencil illustrations show detail and rich color as we see the river carrying the branch away.
Blocked by a boulder, it stays, “— a black arrow aimed at the sea,” as the river freezes. A cardinal rests on top.
When spring returns and the river “breaks open its icy cocoon,” the branch drifts again, until it’s caught up in reeds.
It becomes a resting place for turtles, “armored explorers,” until heavy rains steal it away into the salty sea.
A lovely spread shows fish and coral from below, looking up at the floating branch.
In summer, the branch becomes an oasis for seabirds until it’s caught in a fishing net, tossed back into the sea, and rides waves to shore.
On the beach, “Slowly, the summer sun bleaches its dark hues, turning the branch fish-scale gray.”
Until it’s found by the boy, walking along the shore. He picks up the driftwood, hard and smooth, “like the inside of a seashell,” and it becomes a pen, a sword, a souvenir.
When summer ends and the boy’s family returns to the mountains, he brings the driftwood into the woods, “remembering the driftwood days of summer,” as a beaver rebuilds its lodge and a new branch breaks away, disappearing around the bend.
This evocative, well-written text is followed by an author’s note explaining the importance of driftwood to the ecology of rivers, oceans and beaches.
“Home in the Woods” (2019, Nancy Paulsen Books, written and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler, ages 4-9) is narrated by a child, Marvel, who introduces her family with her Mum and seven siblings and lets us know that “Dad lives with the angels now, and we need to find a new home.”
Intricate pen and ink and watercolor illustrations bring us back in time to the 1930s, summer, as they find a shack wrapped in tar paper deep in the woods.
“It’s hot outside, but the shack/looks cold/and empty,/like I feel inside. ‘You never know what treasures we’ll find,’ says Mum.”
The family explore the shack with its root cellar filled with old glass jars. They plant seeds in the soft, rich soil outside.
“Some treasures take a little time,” says Mum. Rains fall, and the seeds take root, and “The songs of happy frogs echo through the trees.”
The children explore, pick berries, and soon it’s their laughter echoing through the trees.
The story flows to Autumn when Mum walks to town to do “chores for pay,” and the siblings do chores at home.
Text and pictures bring the details to life, filling jars with Mum’s berry preserves and their harvest.
There are hardships, with little money and Winter’s bitter winds.
But Spring comes with happy bird songs echoing through the trees. Marvel ends, saying the tar paper shack “looks different now — warm/and bright/and filled up with love …/like I feel inside.”
An author’s note follows, explaining that this is the true story of the author’s grandma Marvel during the Great Depression.
Of those who lived through this time, she says, “They will soon be gone, and if we haven’t yet collected their stories, the time is now.”