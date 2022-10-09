I recently had the opportunity to sit down and read a tall pile of recently released picture books. What a treat! Here are the two books that rose to the top, the cream of the crop.
“Except Antarctica” (2021, Sourcebooks, written and illustrated by Todd Sturgell, ages 5-9) brings humor and nonfiction together in a clever conversation between a serious animal-facts narrator and the subjects of his narration.
“Turtles are found on every continent … Except Antarctica!” the narrator says in a large speech bubble.
“We’ll see about that!” the rebellious turtle on the page says.
Cartoon-style illustrations include fun, bright colors and many humorous details.
The narrator continues instructing about a turtle’s inability to survive in Antarctica’s cold, harsh climate … until he stops and asks, “Hey, where are you going?”
“Antarctica,” the turtle responds.
The narrator argues, “Go back to your page!”
The turtle ignores him, of course, and the frustrated narrator moves on to describe other animals, telling readers that owls also live on every continent except Antarctica (and that owls rarely pay any attention to turtles). To the reader’s delight, the owl joins the turtle on his journey.
Next, a dung beetle and other animals also not found in Antarctica (“and it will stay that way!” the narrator continues) join the group.
“This book is not going as planned,” the narrator states.
Turtle and the group manage to sail to Antarctica, where they celebrate their arrival. However, “It is a bit c-c-colder than … expected.”
“Animals not accustomed to the howling wind and bitter cold air will find Antarctica unbearable,” the narrator confirms. To his relief, the animals leave.
Now, he turns his attention to a new topic. “Emperor penguins are found only in Antarctica,” he says. “Oh really?” we see an emperor penguin responding, packing his suitcase.
Capping off this delightfully clever nonfiction book are many pages of child-friendly backmatter about each creature in the book and the country of Antarctica.
In “A Mermaid Girl” (2022, Viking Books for Young Readers, written by Sana Rafi, illustrated by Olivia Aserr, ages 3-7), our young female narrator lets readers know that she and her mama, who is pictured wearing a hijab, are mermaid girls. “When we dip our bodies in the water, our worries float away,” the narrator says, as we see photos in their home of relatives, who were also mermaid girls.
Today is a special day. Our narrator puts on her new burkini, as cheerful watercolor illustrations show the brown-skinned girl glowing in her yellow full-body swimsuit, saying she feels like a “dainty seahorse” and a ”splendid pineapplefish.”
“Your burkini tells a powerful story of who you are,” Mama tells her as they walk, in matching burkinis, to the public pool.
However, when her friends at the pool question our narrator and say that her burkini doesn’t look like a real swimsuit, she sees how different she looks. Telling Mama that she stands out too much, Mama responds, “Sometimes, to stand out is to be full of courage. Full of all the things that make you, you.” Mama reminds her of the brave mermaid girls who came before her. “You are not alone,” she says.
And so our narrator takes a graceful dive off the board into the pool. Her friends follow and begin to play. Asking the narrator if she can play a submarine race game in her suit, she responds, “Of course I can!” They swim together, the illustrations showing many spreads of joyful camaraderie, and finally the playtime is done and story is complete, as the friends leave their gleam and glitter “for all the mermaid girls to come.”