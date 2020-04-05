Today’s column features two creative and beautiful educational books that are being offered as free e-books on Amazon to help parents who are home-schooling their children while schools are closed. At the end of this column, please see links to more resources.
“The Sky Painter: Louis Fuertes, Bird Artist,” (2015, Two Lions Press, written by Newbery Honor-winning author Margarita Engle, illustrated by Aliona Bereghici, ages 3-9) captures the pure joy we can find in nature, with its free verse text and bright and stunningly detailed watercolor illustrations.
The beginning verse, “Helping Birds” reads, “I love the bright wings of birds / as they fly, wild and free, / high above me. / When I watch birds in flight, / I dream of soaring too!”
We meet young Louis Fuertes and follow him as he cares for injured birds in a hospital he’s made under his front porch. He begins to sketch the birds, and though Papi wants him to be an engineer like he is, Louis dreams of becoming a bird artist in “a magical world of wings.”
The text follows him as he draws, paints, travels and attends college. He develops his own method of painting birds — not by killing them as other bird artists have done, but by learning to paint quickly, “while wings / swoop / and race / across / wild / blue / sky, / so swift, / and so alive!” He plunges into lakes to look up at ducks, studying their paddling feet.
As his work becomes noticed, he’s invited to paint birds for scientists who are exploring distant mountains, deserts and jungles. He journeys to Alaska, seeing “Blue shadows. / White snow,” the Caribbean, painting “brilliant pink flamingos / against a sunset sky,” and hears South America’s “click-clack / tropical rhythms.”
We see his family life, with a wife and son and daughter who don’t mind the wild loon in the bathtub waiting to have its portrait painted. The neighborhood children call him “the Bird Man” and peek into his studio to listen to him “tell silly stories, squawk like a parrot, / and howl like a monkey.” He invites them “to sketch their own funny / wild / silly / strange / beautiful / birds.”
This beautifully crafted picture book biography is followed by a historical note with more information about Louis Fuertes.
“The Sound That Jazz Makes” (2012, Amazon Children’s Publishing, written by award-winning author Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by the acclaimed Eric Velasquez, ages 4-10) brings us through history with a rhythmic, lyrical text and elegant, graceful and powerful oil paintings.
We begin in Africa. “This is Africa where rhythm abounds / and music springs from nature sounds, / played on a drum carved from a tree / that grew in a forest of ebony.”
The book follows the music to America: “This is the pulse of countless hearts / aboard the slave ships chased by sharks / captives bound for a place unknown / on angry waves in boats that moan.”
Moving with the slaves, we see them chanting of freedom as they toil in the fields, following the drinking gourd and dancing jigs beneath the moon. We hear them singing ragtime and blues as they lay tracks and cast nets, gospel in the churches, and then playing on the “steamboat Dixie Queen / that showcased a combo from New Orleans, / where Satchmo learned to blow his horn / and some folks claim that jazz was born.”
We move to Harlem, where Duke was king and Count ruled swing, to Ella, Birdland and bebop, all the way to modern rappers inspired by their past. “They all hear the age-old, far-off beat / of Africa drumming on every street This is the sound that jazz makes!”
Along with this selection of well-crafted educational books, for further resources for home-schooling, see SCBWI Connects at bit.ly/SCBWIresources and author Kate Messner’s website to hear authors reading their books aloud at bit.ly/MessnerResources.