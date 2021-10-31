Alice B. McGinty (alicebmcginty.com) is the award-winning author of almost 50 books for children and runs a summer writing camp for teens, Words on Fire. She just celebrated the release of two books, “The Girl Who Named Pluto: The Story of Venetia Burney” (Schwartz and Wade Books) and “Pancakes to Parathas: Breakfast Around the World” (Little Bee Books).