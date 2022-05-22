Every year, the book review journal, “The Horn Book,” makes a recommended summer reading list. This year, the list included my picture book, “Bathe the Cat” (2022, Chronicle Books), along with 12 other picture books. Here are two of their terrific recommendations:
- In “Room for Everyone” (2021, Atheneum Books, written by Naaz Khan, illustrated by Merce Lopez, ages 3-8), playful mixed-media illustrations show us a crowded bus in an East African setting as the text begins, “The daladala rumbled and roared/and Musa and Dada were off to the shore/to feast on fish at the Friday bazaar/by the blue crystal waters of Zanzibar.”
As their journey continues, they pass an old man on a bike with no seat, and “the driver honked, pulled to the side,/and asked, “Dear brother, do you need a ride?/It’s hotter than peppers out there in the sun!/Come in, there’s room for everyone!”
Musa doesn’t think there IS room for the man and his cycle, but with some wiggles and giggles, the passengers manage to let them in. Next, they pull over for a goat herder and his two goats. Again, Musa thinks they can’t possibly fit, but after “a shuffle and squirm and squeeze,” they make room, with the refrain repeating.
The story builds, adding vendors with three baskets of fruit, a farmer with four shiny pails of milk, and so on. Each time, Musa is in despair that they won’t fit on the rickety, crowded bus, but each time, they are welcomed aboard. Finally, after a vendor with eight sugarcanes and nine coconuts comes on, even Musa begins to giggle as the sugarcane plants tickle his toes. Then, when they encounter 10 scuba divers heading to explore the Indian Ocean, it is Musa who invites them to come aboard.
Tires “reeling and spinning and burning” the bus rolls on, until screeech … they reach the beach. They all pile out onto the sand, “where Musa and Dada and everyone/could wiggle and giggle under the sun!” This multicultural journey is rich with humor, heart and fun.
- In “Climb On!” (2022, NorthSouth Books, written by Baptiste Paul, illustrated by Jacqueline Alcantara, ages 3-8), it’s time for an adventuresome daughter to encourage her father to head out on a hike on their Caribbean Island. They fill their backpacks with water, snacks … and courage? “I have courage for two! Annou ale! Off we go!
The energetic text, sprinkled with Creole words, and the vibrant illustrations show the two heading off into the tropical rainforest for their adventure. Energy abounds as they locate the path, swat bugs, climb a rope ladder and then find a vine. “Swing. Swing. Wheeeeee!!!!”
“Are we there yet?” the young girl asks.
“Moute! Climb on!” her father responds.
“Step. Breathe. Sweat. Steep! (Eep!),” we read as they head ever upward toward the summit. They summon their courage when the girl slips on wet rocks. And when she’s tired, her father has her climb onto his back for the final stretch. Finally, they reach the top and are rewarded with a spectacular view overlooking mountains, town and sea. “Wow.”
Are they ready to go down? “No way!”
To find The Horn Book’s full 2022 recommended reading list, visit hbook.com/story/
2022-summer-reading-list.