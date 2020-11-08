Illinois author Lori Degman has been busy recently.
Here are two recent — and terrific — picture books written by this master of rhyme and rhythm!
“Like a Girl” (2019, Sterling Children’s Books, illustrated by Mara Penny, ages 4-10) is an empowering, child-friendly tribute to strong women in history.
“Stand up like a girl, by refusing to stand,” the book begins, the clear watercolor painting showing Rosa Parks on a bus, her face resolute.
“Stand up like a girl, by extending your hand,” the next page reads.
If you don’t recognize the woman in the picture reaching down to feed a group of children, that’s OK.
In the back of the book, the back matter lets you know that it’s Mother Teresa and gives a few lines about who she is and what she’s accomplished.
The poem continues, one girl and one idea at a time, going from four examples of standing up like a girl to four examples of prevailing like a girl, including “Prevail like a girl, using senses unknown,” showing an illustration of Helen Keller.
Next, we have “Create like a girl; let your inner self shine,” showing an illustration of Frida Kahlo and more.
“Soar like a girl …” includes examples such as, “… past the moon and the stars,” with astronaut Sally Ride.
Next, it’s “Train like a girl,” with more examples and “Change the world like a girl,” with still more.
Last, “Ask ‘HOW?’ like a girl and discover the ways. Ask ‘WHY?’ like a girl and you might be amazed. Ask ‘WHAT?’ like a girl and you’ll learn something new. Ask ‘WHO?’ like a girl, and the answer is …”
Turn to the last page, and the answer is “YOU!”
“Travel Guide for Monsters” (2020, Sleeping Bear Press, illustrated by Dave Szalay, ages 3-8) takes Degman’s rhyming skills to the fun and zany.
Turn past the title page with a grinning sunglasses-clad monster popping out of a VW van, and you’ll read, “When traveling with monsters on a trip across the nation, this guide will give you tips to have a marvelous vacation.”
Then we hit the road, beginning in California, where we have this warning, “While riding on a cable car, your monster should be cautious. The ups and downs of Frisco hills can make a monster nauseous.”
From there it’s off to Hollywood, where it’s just too tempting for monsters to pick up cars, and then east to “the canyon they call ‘Grand,’” which your monster is warned not to fill with sand (to play in).
The bright, playful illustrations are just as full of joy and humor as the text, with a different monster in the spotlight of each spread.
As they move on to Mount Rushmore, it’s a grinning green one who pops its head between the faces on the mountain.
Then it’s off to the windy city for a baseball game and Nashville for home-cooked vittles and tunes.
After a visit with the “gaters” in Florida, it’s north to Massachusetts.
“You’ll know you’ve reached the ocean when you can’t drive farther east. Your monster needs to understand it’s not his private feast,” we read as a many-eyed purple monster lifts up hoards of lobsters.
After visiting New York and “Lady Liberty” and returning home to California, we conclude, “Your travels give you memories you’ll treasure through the years. But how will you explain your monster’s crazy souvenirs?”
Readers will laugh at the large souvenirs in the illustration, including cable cars, chunks of mountain and more.
We end with a map showing the route and plenty of monster snapshots to conclude this joyful journey!