The 2021 American Library Association’s awards were announced last week.
This column introduces you to the Caldecott Medal winner, given to the most distinguished American picture book for children, and the four Caldecott honor books.
The Caldecott Medal was awarded to “We Are Water Protectors” (2020, Roaring Brook Press, written by Carole Lindstrom, illustrated by Michaela Goade, ages 3-7).
“We come from water. It nourished us inside our mother’s body. As it nourishes us here on Mother Earth. Water is sacred,” the Indigenous narrator tells us.
Goade’s watercolor illustrations are alive with streams of color, stunning cosmic backgrounds, and natural landscapes singing with bold colors and designs.
The flowing, poetic text conveys the essence and essentialness of water and the urgency of safeguarding it from harm as a black snake, representing an oil pipeline, threatens the safety of their water and natural surroundings.
“We stand with our songs and our drums. We are still here,” the rallying cry repeats in this powerful book.
One Caldecott Honor was given to “The Cat Man of Aleppo,” (2020, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu, written by Irene Latham & Karim Shamsi-Basha).
It tells the true story of Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel, an ambulance driver who courageously helps feed and offer safety to the abandoned cats of the city of Aleppo during the Syrian Civil War.
When Alaa’s neighbors, who are “gentle, polite, and loving like him” flee the city to safety, Alaa stays behind to help care for the wounded.
The well-executed, detailed illustrations show the city’s destruction as well as its — and his — character and warmth.
However, the city is not completely empty. “The abandoned cats roam crumpled buildings and prowl filthy alleyways for food. Their homes have been destroyed, and now no one is left to love them and stroke their backs. No one is there to give them food and water.”
This moving story shows how Alaa, a community, and then the world, come together to help the cats.
Next is “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart,” (2020, Farrar Straus Giroux, illustrated by Noa Denmon, written by Zetta Elliott), a powerful poem in which a Black child explores his shifting emotions throughout the year.
“There is a place inside of me, a space deep down inside of me, where all my feelings hide.”
As we move line by line through the poem, the bold watercolor illustrations, alive with motion, bring us into the life, sorrows and hopes of an urban Black community.
“Me & Mama,” (2020, Simon and Schuster, illustrated and written by Cozbi A. Cabrera) celebrates a mother-daughter relationship as they go through a day together, surrounded by warm details in both the honest, child-friendly text and rich painted illustrations.
“On a rainy day when the house smells like cinnamon and Papa and Luca are still asleep, when the clouds are wearing shadows and the wind paints the window with beads of water, I want to be everywhere Mama is.”
And “Outside In,” (2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, illustrated by Cindy Derby, written by Deborah Underwood), a mindful contemplation on the many ways nature affects our everyday lives, even when we’re stuck inside, was reviewed in this column several months ago.