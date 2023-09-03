It’s time to get ready for school again! Here are two terrific new picture books that celebrate school and learning.
- First is “Get Ready for School” (2023, Albert Whitman and Co, written by Janet Nolan, illustrated by Maria Neradova, ages 3-6). There are plenty of books about getting ready for school, but most focus on the students. This clever book puts a twist on things by focusing on the school staff, showing readers all the preparation that happens before they walk in the door on the first day of school.
“Hurry up! There’s lots to do. Time to get ready for school,” we read.
Going from one room of the school to another, the bright, colorful illustrations show the activity going on in each, with a wide variety of cartoon-like animals playing each role.
When we visit the school office, we see the principal (an elephant wearing eye glasses): “Office. Computer. Telephone. Tap. Tap. Tap. The principal types the morning announcements. Birthdays. Field Trips. Assemblies. So much to tell students.”
The school secretary puts mail in teachers’ mailboxes, the cafeteria workers clean tables and stack lunch trays, therapists arrange sensory bins, and bus drivers inspect buses.
“Is it time for school? Not yet. There’s more to do.”
The librarian sorts books, teachers prepare their classrooms, and “The art, gym, and music teachers prepare for painting, dribbling, and singing, ‘Do-Re-Mi.’”
Don’t forget the technology specialist, who races to the rescue when the Wifi goes down.
Finally, the elementary students come.
“Children come on bicycles. In cars. They arrive in buses. And on foot.”
They line up and wait until the principal opens the doors.
“Welcome to your school day,” we finish.
There is plenty to love about this book, as readers will enjoy the playful details and emerge with an understanding and appreciation of all of the work that happens before they enter school.
“The Library Fish Learns to Read” (2023, Simon and Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books, written by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, illustrated by Gladys Jose, ages 4-7) stars Library Fish, who lives in a bowl on the desk of Mr. Hughes, the librarian.
The original book, “The Library Fish” (2022), tells about her love for story time.
Now, Library Fish hears Mr. Hughes read a book about a dog who loves stories as much as she does AND who’s decided to learn to read.
“Library Fish wanted to cheer! She wanted to hear the story again and again. Most of all, Library Fish wanted to learn to read too.”
She knows the library is the perfect place to learn. When Mr. Hughes leaves for the evening, Library Fish springs into action, landing with a big splash outside her bowl. The fun, expressive illustrations show her wearing a diving mask — a bowl of water on her head.
Her first step is to learn the alphabet. She’s heard Mr. Hughes teach it and knows each letter makes sounds that blend together to make words and stories.
Each night, she studies the letters. She finds in time that she can put letters together to make sounds. She practices reading to her friend, Bookmobile. She pores over book after book. And, “When she couldn’t quite figure out a word, the illustrations were there to help her.”
Finally, after a lot of practice, one night, Library Fish finds that she is reading — giggling, gasping and laughing out loud at the stories. She drifts off to sleep that night, murmuring, “I am a reader.”
This fun, positive story with its tenacious character is sure to encourage young readers on their own reading journeys.