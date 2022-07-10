Hopefully everyone’s getting ready for some playful adventures this summer.
Here are two new picture books that’ll help lead the way.
“Eggasaurus” (2022, Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers, written by Jennifer Wagh, illustrated by Hallie Bateman, ages 4-8) begins when our elementary school-aged protagonist, Maximus, opens the fragile package he’s ordered and reads, “Dear Customer, Thank you for your Eggasaurus purchase. Your eggs may contain herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore. Please keep eggs warm and rotated. Have a variety of foods available. They enjoy listening to music. NO REFUNDS! Thank you for your purchase, Eggasaurus, Inc.”
The story, told cleverly through the bright, detailed, humor-filled illustrations combined with a series of written communications between Maximus and Eggasaurus Inc. progresses as we see Maximus unpacking his eggs, his father looking a bit concerned.
“Dear Eggasaurus Inc. My dad says I need to ask for a refund. Maximus P.S. I am keeping the eggs warm with my fuzziest sweater.”
When the Eggasaurus company replies, restating politely that there are no refunds, and, “Please accept these two additional eggs as compensation,” we enjoy the contrast between Maximus (and his dog’s) enthusiasm about the eggs and his parents’ worry.
The story builds with more (mis)communications, additional eggs and a “floored” dad, which the Eggasaurus company interprets as Dad’s overwhelming joy over the latest delivery of eggs.
The eggs hatch, and dinosaurs of all shapes, sizes and colors inhabit the house and play in the garden.
“Dear Customer, Young dinosaurs love the outdoors! We recommend three hours of fresh air and exercise daily. Thank you, Eggasaurus Inc.”
Dad and Maximus head out on walks with the leashed dinos, and we can tell that perhaps Dad is beginning to enjoy himself just a bit with Maximus and his pets.
And so when Maximus writes to Eggasaurus Inc. that his dad says, “We are an all-out dinosaur day care,” and the response is an authentic Dinosaur Day Care certificate, we enjoy seeing Dad and Maximus side by side, welcoming a long line of folks and their dinosaurs to their new day care business.
This book is full of adventure, humor, cleverness and fun and will certainly help readers to be open to whatever adventures life brings them next.
- “Knight Owl” (2022, Christy Ottaviano Books, written and illustrated by Christopher Denise, ages 3-8) is about another hatchling — an owl who has one wish: to be a knight.
“He would be brave. He would be clever. And he would have many friends,” he thinks as he dreams. “It was just a dream, until one day …”
When knights begin disappearing from the castle, Owl applies to “Knight School” and is accepted.
Stunning sepia-toned pencil illustrations give the story an old-fashioned feel while bringing in sweetness and humor as we see Owl, a very good student, struggling with his sword and shield and nodding off during the day.
After graduating with honor (“as all knights do”), Owl is assigned to “the Knight Night Watch.”
We see him standing guard at the castle, his large yellow eyes peeking out from his helmet.
“All alone on the castle wall, he finally felt like a real knight.”
Then late one dark and quiet night, Owl hears a strange whooosh!
“Whooooo,” Owl calls.
The sound (and responses) build until a large approaching body asks in a deep voice, “Whooo, me?”
The large, imposing figure identifies itself as a hungry dragon.
And though Owl is very afraid, he summons his bravery (as a real knight does) and identifies himself.
“You don’t look like a knight,” said the dragon. “You look like a midnight snack.”
Owl now summons his cleverness and gives the dragon a response that’s sure to impress readers.
And it turns out that the dragon loves pizza.
As he’s feasting, he and Owl discover the many things they have in common.
In the end, Owl’s dreams come true. He is a knight, brave, clever and with many friends.
This tale is told with a warmth, brevity and earnestness that makes a very satisfying read.