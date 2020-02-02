Late January is the time for recognition in the children’s book world. Along with the American Library Association’s awards, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators gives its Golden Kite awards, the first literary awards judged by a jury of peers.
The award for Nonfiction for Younger Readers went to “Mario and the Hole in the Sky: How a Chemist Saved Our Planet” (2019, Charlesbridge, written by Elizabeth Rusch, illustrated by Teresa Martinez, ages 5-10).
When Mario Molina turned 8 in Mexico City, his parents gave him a microscope. The cheerful Disney-like illustrations show Mario entranced by his microscope as the party goes on around him. In following days, Mario discovered microscopic life. Examining rotting lettuce, “Mario plugged his nose, sucked up a dropper of the filthy water, and dripped it onto a slide. He peered into the lens and gasped.”
Turning an unused bathroom into a laboratory and getting equipment from his aunt, a chemist, Mario grew. “To Mario, chemistry had a mysterious power — a power that was changing the world around him . But Mario knew that even chemicals that seemed harmless could react with things in the environment and become dangerous.” With all the new products made, a question nagged at him. “Were these new chemicals really safe?”
After getting his Ph.D. and beginning work in the U.S., Mario discovered a problem. Chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, used in products such as spray cans, were destroying Earth’s ozone. He passionately explained the problem; however, not even Congress seemed concerned.
Eventually, with backing from other scientists, a global meeting was held. But, “there really was no example of the whole planet taking action on something like this before. I didn’t know what would happen,” Mario said. Other countries did join in, though, and worked together.
The story moves forward to current times. “Now Mario worries about another invisible problem: global warming.” However, he has hope for our planet. “We can work together. It is possible,” he says. End notes and resource lists complete this well-told biography.
The winner of Picture Book Text, “A Green Place to Be: The Creation of Central Park” (2019, Candlewick Press, written and illustrated by Ashley Benham Yazdani, ages 4-10), tells the story of the “vibrant jewel at the heart of New York City.”
It wasn’t always that way, the text begins. In 1858, the boggy land sat barren at the center of the fast-growing city ... “but the people needed a green place to be. If a park wasn’t made quickly, there might not be enough open space left for one.”
Architect Calvert Vaux convinced city leaders to hold a design contest for the new park — “a contest that he intended to win.” Teaming up with Frederick Law Olmsted, the park’s superintendent, who knew the land well, they worked together, “crafting a ten-foot-long drawing of their vision for the land.” Detailed watercolor illustrations bring the process and historical period to life.
Dashing to the contest’s offices after just missing the deadline, they roused a janitor and though their design was entered last, it won.
The story moves to the building of the park, which began “VERY LOUDLY!” blasting boulders. Pipes were laid, roads designed and the first section, “the Lake,” opens. “Calvert spent many a moonlit night skating.”
The next section to open was “the Ramble,” a garden and forest “with every shade of nature.” Child-friendly details move readers through the creation of a children’s district, sculptures, bridges and archways, until the park is complete.
The story ends by saying that the pair went on to create parks all across America. “And who were these parks made for? They were made for you,” the text finishes. A nice back matter section completes this lovely account of the creation of Central Park.