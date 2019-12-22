It’s December, which means the “Best of 2019” books are being highlighted. Here are two fantastic picture books from Publisher’s Weekly’s “Best of 2019” list.
In “My Papi Has A Motorcycle” (2019, Kokila Books, written by Isabel Quintero, illustrated by Zeke Pena, ages 4-9), Daisy, an elementary-school-aged Hispanic protagonist, sits by her father’s motorcycle and describes what occurs each evening when he gets home from work, as it plays out in real time in the story.
“When I hear his gray truck pull into our driveway, I run outside with both of our helmets. ... My papi, the carpenter, is covered in sawdust and smells like a hard day at work.”
Building homes has been his job since he arrived in this country. As the city winds down, he and Daisy wind up for a ride. When Papi lifts her onto the seat, “his hands ... feel like all the love he has trouble saying.”
Then off they go, into the bright orange sunset. Pena, a cartoonist, captures the story’s energy, humility and desert tones in his art.
“We become a spectacular celestial thing soaring on asphalt. A comet,” Daisy narrates.
Cruising through their city, past Abuelita’s church and murals that tell their history — of immigrants and citrus groves — they’d planned to stop for shaved ice at Don Rudy’s Raspados, but it’s boarded up and closed.
“I won’t be the only one who misses him,” Daisy thinks.
On they go.
“Each sound landing in my ears rebuilds whole neighborhoods inside me,” says Daisy.
Finally, as the blue glow of the motorcycle begins to dim, they head home. As they greet Mami and Little Brother, they hear a familiar sound.
“Raspdos!” It’s Don Rudy, selling shaved ice in a portable cart.
“I think about my city and all the changes that it’s been through. And all the changes that will come,” Daisy thinks. “But I know that here in our little house, there are things that will always stay the same.”
This beautifully created love story — of a girl and her Papa, and an immigrant family and their city — is followed by an author’s note telling how the story is a true account the author’s childhood in Corona, Calif.
“A Stone Sat Still” (2019, Chronicle Books, written and illustrated by Brendan Wenzel, ages 3-7) begins, “A stone sat still/with the water, grass, and dirt/and it was as it was/where it was in the world.”
With each page turn comes a new observation, along with a new picture of the stone. “And the stone was dark” (a mouse sits on the dark stone)/”and the stone was bright” (an owl sits on the stone in the moonlight).
As the illustrations mix cut paper, pencil, collage and paint into muted, evocative portraits, we learn everything that the stone can be. It can be rough (for a snail to cross), smooth (compared to a porcupine), green (with moss), and red (with autumn leaves). It can be a pebble (compared to the large moose) and a hill (for the tiny bug), a feel, a smell, a home, a kitchen and a throne, a marker, a map, a maze, a story, a stage, a blink, an age and a memory.
“Have you ever known such a place? Where with water, grass, and dirt/a stone sits still in the world,” the book ends.
This lovely work of art encourages readers to take a closer look at the world around them, thinking more deeply and seeing more possibilities.