The American Library Association announced its 2020 award winners last month.
“The Undefeated,” (2019, Versify, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ages 5-10) written by Newbery Medalist Kwame Alexander and illustrated by two-time Caldecott winner Kadir Nelson, swept the awards, receiving the Caldecott Medal, a Newbery Honor and the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award.
This powerful poem, illustrated in Nelson’s glowing, realistic paintings, begins, “This is for the unforgettable. The swift and sweet ones who hurdled history and opened a world of possible.”
Moving forward, showing African American slaves in chains, the text acknowledges those who survived, and those who didn’t (that text on a blank page). The poem advances through African American history, “This is for the unafraid. The audacious ones who carried the red, white, and Weary Blues on the battlefield to save an imperfect Union.” It recognizes the unlimited and the dreamers, the Wilma Rudolphs, the Muhammed Alis and the undiscovered. At the end, it brings in the reader. “This is for the undefeated. This is for you. And you. And you. This is for us.
Information about the historical figures and events referenced in the text and illustrations is given in the backmatter. In an author’s note, Alexander explains that he began writing this poem in 2008, the year his second daughter was born and Barack Obama was elected president, as a tribute to both of them.
Caldecott Honors were awarded to three books. “Going Down Home with Daddy,” (2019, Peachtree Publishers, illustrated by Daniel Minter, written by Kelly Starling Lyons) is the poignant tale of a boy and his family heading to his Granny’s farm for a family reunion. He is thrilled to play with his many cousins, but upset that he has nothing to contribute to the celebration at the end of the reunion.
When he asks his dad what to do, his father answers, “Think with your heart, Lil Alan.”
Think he does, about a tractor ride and Daddy’s stories. “I think about walking in Pa’s and Granny’s footsteps, in those of our people and Native people long before. I think and collect treasures from our land.” When he shares these at the celebration, his family beams. “We’re a mighty family!” Daddy booms. “Mighty!” we roar back. Stunning multi-layered illustrations of watercolor and collage combine theme and emotion, creating with the text an impactful, memorable story.
“Bear Came Along,” (2019, Little Brown and Company, illustrated by LeUyen Pham, written by Richard T. Morris) tells the story of a river flowing night and day. “It didn’t know it was a river ... until ... Bear came along.” When Bear’s tree stump breaks off into the river, Bear begins his adventure. On hops a lonely frog, anxious turtles, an in-charge beaver, and more, riding the tree trunk faster and faster until it hits a waterfall. Down they go, “So many different animals living their separate lives, but they didn’t know they were in it together ... until ... the river came along.” Pham’s active, cheerful watercolors bring out the humor in the story, as well as its heart.
“Double Bass Blues,” (2019, Alfred A. Knopf, illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez, written by Andrea J. Loney) is adorned with rich, complex paintings combined with melodic, emotive language to tell the story of an aspiring young musician whose dedication to his music and supportive family helps him to overcome his struggles.