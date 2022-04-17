With all of the struggles going on in our world today, it’s more important than ever to laugh. Laughter helps us cope, heal and stay happy — no matter how old we are.
This column features two new laugh-out-loud funny picture books, one of which is my own and the other by a talented Illinois author/illustrator.
- “Bathe the Cat” (2022, Chronicle Books, written by Alice B. McGinty,
- illustrated by David Roberts, ages 3-7) introduces us to a family needing to clean their house: “It’s such a mess! If Grandma sees … she comes at 2, so HURRY, please!”
On the fridge is a list of chores, including “bathe the cat.” When Dad reads the list aloud, we see the cat’s shocked reaction in Roberts’ expressive, creative pencil and watercolor illustrations.
The sneaky feline mixes up the words on the fridge so the chores are now different. Instead of mow the lawn, scrub the dishes and feed the fish, the family is asked to feed the dishes, scrub the fish … and mow the cat? The cat desperately changes things around again and again while chaos ensues.
Booklist states, “Lively, expressive watercolor-and-pencil illustrations of the multiracial family and animated scenarios are the perfect accompaniment for the peppy rhyming text, humorously depicting the household-chores chaos (and kitty’s contributions) in this inviting, quite entertaining read-aloud friendly title.”
I am thrilled with the reception this book has been receiving, with people telling me their children are belly laughing until they’re rolling on the floor and asking for the book to be read again.
- “Viking in Love” (2021, Viking Books for Young Readers, written and illustrated by Doug Cenko, ages 3-8) captures our hearts and our funny bones right from the beginning.
“Stig was like most Vikings,” it begins. “He loved fresh air, hearty stew, and, of course, adorable kittens.”
However, we learn that unlike most Vikings, he does not like the sea. The digital illustrations are just as quirky and fun as the text, showing Stig on shore, watching Viking ships and sea monsters riding stormy waves.
One day, as Stig is walking his cats along the shore, a fearless female Viking calls out from the waves, smiling from the mouth of a sea monster, “Hei! I’m Ingrid.”
It’s the sweetest thing Stig has ever heard, but before he can respond, Ingrid is gone, off to sea.
Stig can’t get Ingrid off his mind, so he writes her a note. But how can he get the note to her, way out at sea? He tries folding it into a boat. Then, he ties it to a kitten. But nothing works. Finally, Stig knows he must brave the sea himself — on a blow-up floatie borrowed from a Viking boy.
“He thought that he would be okay as long as he held on tight …”
But he, his kittens and his note end up under the waves. Then we see a hand reaching down and grabbing the stunned (but still adorable) kittens and Stig (still holding his soggy note).
Now, Stig and Ingrid are face to face. But his note has been ruined. He is crushed. But not for long. The two finally connect with a sweetness and innocence that will win hearts. With illustrations brimming with hearts, the two sail off into the sunset (through the heart-shaped tentacles of purple sea monsters) to conquer the sea.