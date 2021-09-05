Hopefully, our young readers are enjoying the outdoors this summer. They don’t need to go far to find things to spur their sense of wonder. These two new picture books show young people’s encounters with nature, which bring about wonder in simple but profound ways!
- In “Wonder Walkers” (2021, Nancy Paulson Books, written and illustrated by Micha Archer, ages 2-6), two siblings invite each other to take a wonder walk. Off they go.
As they begin walk, one of them looks at the sky and asks, “Is the sun the world’s lightbulb?”
Glowing, deep ink and collage illustrations follow the siblings, a girl and a boy, as they continue to a bridge overlooking a river.
“Is fog the river’s blanket?” they question. “I wonder,” one says. “Me too,” the other responds.
They see mountains and wander through a forest.
“Are trees the sky’s legs? Are branches trees’ arms?” they ask.
They examine dirt, roots and caves, comparing them to skin, toes and mouths. When they get to the shore, they wonder whether shells are the shore’s necklace and the ocean the world’s bath.
There, in the wind, they also wonder, “Is the wind the world breathing?”
As night sets in and the children return home, they look at the rising moon. “Is the moon the world’s nightlight?” they ask. “I wonder,” one says. “Me too,” the other responds.
This book, beautiful and profound in its simplicity, is sure to spur young readers to wonder about things they see and experience in the world around them.
- “Have You Ever Seen a Flower” (2021, Chronicle Books, written and illustrated by Shawn Harris, ages 3-7) begins as a child leaves the black and white of a city, riding down a road until she arrives in the country and leaps into a field of flowers.
“Have you ever seen a flower? I mean really ... seen a flower?” the text asks, as the vibrant colored-pencil drawings burst forth from the page, alive with energy and childlike spontaneity.
The child leans toward the ground, and the text speaks to the reader, saying, “I mean way down in the clover ... with your face down in a flower.”
The exploration continues, using all senses, such as seeing a flower “using nothing but your nose.” Readers will revel in the clever descriptions of the smells, such as “the knees of bumblebees.” The child goes on to explore flowers in depth, including a flower “so deep you had to shout ‘Hello,’ and listen for an echo just to know how deep it goes.”
Follow the child’s imagination as she enters the flower and meets someone inside! As the book continues, it moves on to explore the concept of life, inside and all around the child, and then instructs the child to become a flower herself, putting her hands on her belly, or stem. After a sip of water trickling down to her roots, and a reach toward the sun, the text asks, “Do you feel yourself growing?”
With exuberant illustrations, the child/flower bursts and blooms as the text asks at the end, “Have you ever been a flower? I mean really been a flower?”
This engaging book is a joy to see and read, rich in color and perspective.