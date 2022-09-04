As everyone heads back to school and new kindergartners enter elementary schools for the first time, these two companion books are a charming lead-in to help pave the way.
“The Queen of Kindergarten” (2022, Nancy Paulson Books, written by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, ages 3-5) leads off with a burst of energy as MJ’s younger brother jumps on her to wake her for her first day of school.
Colorful, playful watercolor illustrations show the love between the two Black siblings.
When MJ is dressed and ready, Momma places a sparkling tiara on her head.
She tells MJ that she wore it on her first day of school, “But today — you will become the Queen of Kindergarten.”
When MJ asks what the Queen of Kindergarten does, Momma replies, “First, us queens brighten up every room we enter. Second, us queens are caring and kind. And third, the good ones are always helpful to others.”
After Daddy gives MJ a ride to school in “the royal chariot,” his pickup truck, MJ is welcomed to the classroom and chooses her weekly task — to open the blinds each morning — brightening the room like a queen should do.
As the book smoothly moves on to her next “queenly” task, MJ notices a classmate looking sad. She reaches for her hands and the girl smiles.
“That makes me feel real good too, you know?” MJ says in the spunky voice which makes this book a fun read-aloud.
The story continues as MJ helps another classmate put away blocks, has lunch with her new friend and spins the jump rope for her teacher at recess.
Art, music, gym time, snacks and wind-down end the day.
When bedtime comes, MJ tells her Momma that she’s done her queenly duties. Responding that she gets to keep the tiara, Momma says, “Wear it proudly, baby.”
“I sure will, Momma. I sure will,” the Queen of Kindergarten says back.
In the New York Times best-selling “The King of Kindergarten” (2019, Nancy Paulson Books, written by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, ages 3-5), the morning sun wakes up our main character as it “blares through your window like a million brass trumpets” and “sits and shines behind your head like a crown.”
“Mommy says that today you are going to be the King of Kindergarten,” we read.
With the same child-friendly illustrations, we see an eager Black youngster brushing his teeth as the text, using a second-person point of view, narrates that he is cleaning “ye royal chiclets.”
Breakfast time includes fun interactions with both Mommy and Daddy, including our character saying, upon being measured, “One day I’ll be taller than you, Daddy, and you’ll be my little man.”
Then, off he goes in a big yellow carriage (a school bus) to the grand fortress (the school).
Entering the towering doors, “you’ll remember Mommy saying ‘Hold your head high, and greet everyone with a brilliant, beaming, majestic smile, for you are the King of Kindergarten.’”
Classmates at his table wave and say hello, “like they’ve been waiting on you all summer,” and he waves back.
The book moves along to give young readers a good overview of what they can expect in the classroom on their first day of school — rules, learning and more, including showing bravery at recess by asking someone to play. There’s lunch and naptime, “a royal rest,” and wind-down to end the day.
As our character heads home on the school bus, he thinks of what to share with parents and knows that tomorrow it will begin again.
These books put a positive, spunky spin on what can be a scary first-time kindergarten experience, showing role models of confidence in facing this new situation.