I hope everyone is enjoying the outdoors this summer!
These two new picture books provide not only outdoor adventures, but special multicultural experiences from Korean and Indian families.
- “The Ocean Calls: A Haenyeo Mermaid Story (2020, Kokila, written by Tina Cho, illustrated by Jess X. Snow, ages 4-9) brings us in with luminous digital paintings exploding with color.
The story begins as “the sun’s first rays kiss the sea.” Dayeon and Grandma stretch by the window, and Grandma says “The ocean is calling me today” to dive.
“I want to be a haenyeo like you,” Dayeon says.
However, Dayeon shivers as she remembers how the ocean burned her eyes and filled her ears and nose.
Plus, where Grandma dives, there are sharks.
“Don’t worry,” Grandma says, as they practice holding their breath. “I learned to be a haenyeo from my mother. And now I will teach you.”
They head to the beach, singing a haenyeo song.
Dayeon sits on shore and watches as Grandma and the other haenyeo dive for ocean treasures.
Then, catching sight of a shell gleaming under the water, Dayeon decides to dive for it.
She shudders at the water but remembers Grandma telling her not to be afraid: “The ocean is your home. Know the sea and find its gifts.”
When the divers return, Grandma asks if she’s ready to dive with her.
Dayeon swallows her fear and they walk side by side into the ocean.
After a deep breath, they dive. But Dayeon swims right back up.
“Too quick,” Grandma says. “Relax. Explore.”
They go down again.
The ocean comes alive in breathtaking color as they swim by swaying seaweed, colorful fish and sparkling treasures.
But when Grandma sees dolphins, knowing they bring hungry sharks, they kick back up to a waiting boat.
There, Dayeon admires the shell Grandma gives her and smiles.
She feels at home in the sea for the first time.
An end note explains haenyeo history and includes quotes from women who currently preserve this ancient tradition.
- In “Fatima’s Great Outdoors” (2021, Kokila, written by Ambreen Tariq, illustrated by Stevie Lewis, ages 4-9), Fatima is excited to leave a difficult week of school behind to go camping with her family.
“Camping, her father had told them over dinner in his teaching voice, was a great American pastime.”
On the way, they eat Mama’s homemade samosas and sing in Hindi to a Bollywood song.
However, Fatima slumps in her seat as Appa, her sister, talks about how well she did in math.
When they arrive at the state park, Papa grumbles in Urdu when the tent won’t come together.
“Fatima wanted to help, but could she? She hadn’t done anything right at school that week — what would make the campground any different?”
But when she suggests that they read the instruction manual together, it works.
The cartoon-style illustrations are bright, detailed and emotionally expressive as they show the closeness of the family.
The story continues with a scary shadow in the tent and, finally, problem resolved, drifting to sleep amidst the sounds of the forest.
Still, at breakfast the
next morning, they can’t start their fire.
Why did her family have to be so different, Fatima wonders. Other families had roaring fires.
Mama, who’d used a woodburning stove in her small town in India, helps.
“A fire, like strength, takes patience to build,” she says.
When it’s time to go, Fatima’s heart feels heavy: “Home meant no laughing around the campfire or telling funny stories from India.”
It meant getting in trouble and being teased at school, and Mama and Papa working two jobs each.
However, Papa suggests sharing at show and tell.
The next day, she does: “I am a superhero. I have lots of superpowers. I can build fires and tents and I’m not afraid of spider monsters!”
This deeply told story of a child who misses her home country and finds solace in nature and with her family is written by the founder of the @BrownPeopleCamping organization.