This week’s column introduces two new award-winning intergenerational, multicultural picture books which are a perfect opportunity to expand young readers’ worlds.
“The Coquies Still Sing: A Story of Home, Hope, and Rebuilding,” (2022, Roaring Brook Press, written by Karina Nicole Gonzalez, illustrated by Krystal Quiles, ages 5-10) introduces a female narrator as she eats mangos from Abuela’s mango tree.
When night falls, the
song of the coqui frogs fills the air.
“Co-qui, co-qui. Oh, how I love thee,” our narrator sings back.
Bright mixed-media illustrations show the brown-skinned girl and her family in a beautiful outdoor setting, surrounded by trees and frogs.
However, that scene is interrupted by warnings of a hurricane.
“My little brother, Benito, cries, and my heart races. But Papi has a plan.”
They take shelter during the storm, repeating the frog’s song for comfort as wind howls and the roof blows away.
Finally, they emerge safe.
The garden is gone.
The mango tree stands bare.
And the frogs’ song is silent.
Papi tells me, “They will come back and so will all of this,” our narrator says as they clean the debris.
Neighbors gather and plant “seeds of hope” in the garden.
However, with no electricity, no school and many friends who’ve moved away, our narrator says, “I hold on to what I have — my smile, my community, and my family — because my roots are strong.”
Finally, later that summer, the mango tree buds and the song of the frogs returns.
“The coquis’ song sounds like home, even though home has forever changed,” the story ends.
Backmatter informs us about the setting in Utuado, Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria hit.
It includes notes from both the author and illustrator.
In “Where Wonder Grows” (2022, Cinco Puntos Press, written by Xelena Gonzalez, illustrated by Adriana M. Garcia, ages 4-9), a group of native family members know to follow their grandma as she walks to her special garden.
“This is the place where wonder grows and stories blossom,” we read.
As they sit in a circle near the fire pit, Grandma picks up rocks from her collection.
She introduces them as beings, “alive with wisdom,” and history, such as “molten heat bubbling from the earth’s belly.”
They were here long before us and know more than we about the world, she tells them.
“They have survived fire and so they give us strength.”
Close-up vibrantly painted illustrations swirl with light and emotion, breathing life into the people and rocks and crystals.
We follow the family as they dive into the sea nearby, exploring the mysteries of shells and water, as well.
Grandma continues to share her wisdom, telling them in the waves, “So when life feels too hard, just remember to go with the … FLOW.”
The sun quiets, and they settle down again in the fire circle, the power of the shining crystals dancing on air.
“We don’t know why they came or where they were before, but there’s something magic,” we read.
The stunning text and illustrations bring in the powers of our world, leaving the reader with a true sense of magic and wonder.
Backmatter includes information about the four elements and different types of rocks.