The Cleveland Public Library has recently announced its 2022 Norman A. Sugarman Children’s Biography award winners, the only prize in the nation honoring biographies written for children.
The winner was “Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks” (2021, Abrams Books, written by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrera, ages 4-9), about the first Black person to win a Pulitzer Prize. “Exquisite” was reviewed in this column in 2021.
Four honor awards were also given, including for my book “The Water Lady: How Darlene Arviso Helps a Thirsty Navajo Nation” (2021, Schwartz and Wade Books, illustrated by Shonto Begay, ages 3-8). This column will feature one of the other biographies that received an honor award.
- “The Elephants Come Home: A True Story of Seven Elephants, Two People, and one Extraordinary Friendship” (2021, Chronicle Books, written by Kim Tomsic, illustrated by Hadley Hooper, ages 3-9) introduces Lawrence, who loves animals; Francoise, who loves Lawrence; and Thula Thula, their home and a wildlife sanctuary in Africa.
Glowing, dynamic watercolor illustrations bring the animals, people and setting to life. One day, Lawrence receives a call asking if he will adopt a herd of angry elephants who are a danger to the town. Though Lawrence has never taken care of elephants, he says yes.
Lawrence builds a fenced area for them to get used to the sanctuary, and they arrive.
“Right away, the elephants pound their hooves and trumpet angrily. ‘They’re NAUGHTY,’ the rangers complain. ‘They’re NERVOUS,’ Lawrence says. ‘Wouldn’t you be if you moved far from your home?’”
The elephants break out of the fenced area and escape that evening, and a helicopter must find them and herd them back before they are hunted and killed.
Back home, Lawrence stands in front of the angry elephants and talks to Nana, the head of the herd. She lifts her ears to listen. If they will calm down, he says, “I will take care of you. I will live with you by day and camp with you by night. I will stay with you and you will not be alone.” Nana meets Lawrence’s eyes for a moment and leads the herd into the brush.
Lawrence sings to the elephants by day and tells them stories by night. Slowly, they warm up, and when Nana pats Lawrence’s stomach with her trunk, a sign of friendship, he knows he can trust them to roam wild in the sanctuary.
Years pass. The elephants spend much time among the acacia trees far from the home. Lawrence gets older, and then one day, he dies. The elephants sense his death. On that day, they begin the journey back to the house.
“Francois looks out her window as the herd forms a circle around the house. The elephants look at Francois, make soft rumbles, and bow their heads. They spend the next three days there. They live with Francois by day and camp with her by night. They stay with her and she is not alone,” the book ends.
This touching, emotive story is followed by an author’s note.
The other two honor awards were given to these books:
- “Lizzie Demands a Seat!” (2021, Calkins Creek, written by Beth Anderson, illustrated by E.B. Lewis, ages 5-11) is a beautifully written and illustrated account of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Jennings, an African American schoolteacher who, in 1854, fought back in court when she was unjustly denied entry to a New York City streetcar.
- “Nina: A Story of Nina Simone” (2021, G.P. Putnam’s Son’s Books for Young Readers, written by Traci N. Todd, illustrated by Christian Robinson, ages 4-9) is a well-researched account that follows the roots, from birth to childhood to adulthood, of the acclaimed singer’s boldness and defiance.