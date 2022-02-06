The American Library Association announced its 2022 Youth Media awards, always an exciting time in the field of children’s literature! Here are two exemplary picture books, which won awards in more than one category.
- The winner of the Caldecott Medal (to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book) and a Newbury Honor (to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature) was “Watercress” (2021, Neal Porter Books, written by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin, ages 5-10).
This book tells the story of a young Chinese girl in Ohio whose family stops by a cornfield along the road to gather watercress. Expressive and detailed language and watercolors tone the setting and characters with the girl’s anger and embarrassment as she, her brother and her parents wade through cold water and squelching mud to gather the plant, with “long stringy stems with leaves round as coins.”
That night at dinner, the girl will not eat the watercress.
“It is fresh,” Dad says. “It is free,” Mom says.
“Free is bad,” the girl thinks. “Free is hand-me-down clothes and roadside trash-heap furniture and now, dinner from a ditch.”
When Mom sighs and disappears into the bedroom, reappearing with an old photo of her family from China, the girl stares. “Mom never talks about her China family.” Mom points to her younger brother in the photo, “thin as a stem of watercress,” and the girl and her brother hold their breath. Mom has never told them what happened to him.
“During the great famine,” Mom said, “we ate anything we could find … but it was still not enough.”
“I look from my uncle’s hollow face to the watercress on the table and I am ashamed of being ashamed of my family,” the girl says.
When she takes a bite of the watercress, its delicate and slightly bitter flavor remind her of her mom’s memories of home.
“Together, we eat it all and make a new memory of watercress,” the book concludes.
- Next, winning a Sibert Honor (the most distinguished informational book for children) and an American Indian Youth Literature Award was “We Are Still Here: Native American Truths Everyone Should Know” (2021, Charlesbridge Publishing, written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Frane Lessac, ages 5-12).
The award-winning creators of “We are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” (previously reviewed in this column) have created another well-,crafted informative book. Colorful gouache illustrations welcome the reader as a group of students and parents gather for an Indigenous People’s Day presentation at school. An introductory note lets readers know about Native nations’ government and history, focusing on how life changed when White people arrived from Europe.
“Most people do not know what happened to Native Nations and our citizens after treaty making stopped in 1871,” the note says. It ends with the refrain that despite this, “We are still here!”
What follows on each spread, formatted as presentations given by class members, are key elements of Native truths. This begins with Assimilation, where the text and bullet points speak of harsh realities such as being punished for speaking their own language and Native children being sent to boarding schools.
“Even under these harsh laws, Native nations say, ‘We are still here!’” each page ends.
With every page,using accessible text, we learn about Allotment (of land), Indian New Deal (protecting tribal culture and Native languages), Termination (of treaties by the U.S. Government), Relocation (to places far from their tribal homes), Tribal Activism (Native citizens continuing to speak up), religious freedom, economic development and more. The illustrations add information as the book builds a strong sense of forward motion for Native nations, and the reader gains an important understanding of Native truths. Backmatter includes more about each topic, as well as a timeline and author’s note.