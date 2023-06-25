I’ve just returned from presenting at literature-related conferences where I had the chance to see many fantastic new books for children.
Here are two important, well-crafted books, each of interest to a wide range of ages, that rose to the top — the cream of the crop.
Just released on April 11 is “Real Princesses Change the World” (2023, Roaring Brook Press, written by Carrie A. Pearson, illustrated by Dung Ho, ages 6-16).
In its introduction, this bright, engaging book states, “Although each princess in this book is unique, they all have something in common: They spend a lot of time helping others.”
As you turn the pages, each spread introduces one of 11 contemporary princesses from different countries and continents around the world.
We begin with Princess Abze Djigma of Burkina Faso, Africa, an engineer who invented a solar-powered light to replace smoky kerosene lamps for those without access to electricity.
From there, we meet another African princess who is a computer expert, a Saudi Arabian princess who helped allow girls and women to become involved in sports and a Thai princess who used her law training to help jailed Thai women learn ways to earn money to legally support themselves.
These princesses are ambassadors, environmentalists, athletes, feminists, businesswomen and more.
With just the right amount of text to accessibly tell each princess’ story but not overwhelm readers, and colorful illustrations by award-winning illustrator Dung Ho to bring each princess and their culture to life, this important book breaks through the old fairy tale views of princesses and opens readers’ eyes to the real ways in which each woman is changing the world.
In an author’s note, the author explains how her daughters used to love pretending to be princesses, but that, “She wanted her daughters to learn how women in royal families spent their days — probably not always wearing long sparkly dresses or going to balls — and how they used their roles to make the world better.”
“And the People Stayed Home” (2020, Tra Publishing, written by Kitty O’Meara, ages 4-adult) was a poem written during the early days of the pandemic, which was shared on the internet and went viral.
It is now a best-selling picture book.
In this large book, the poem begins, “And the people stayed home. And they listened, and read books, and rested … and learned new ways of being, and were still.”
It goes on to show the growth that happened as “they listened more deeply,” “met their shadows,” “began to think differently” and healed.
The poem lists specific activities engaged in by a diverse group of people, and each spread is illustrated in an earthy collage fashion.
The poem then moves to the Earth, which, absent from many of people’s thoughtless and dangerous activities which were hurting it before the pandemic, begins to heal, too. Then, as the people come out from inside and begin to again interact with the Earth, they make new choices, “and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.”
In this positive take on the struggles which occurred during the pandemic, readers are left feeling hopeful with a sense of purpose brought to an event which felt purposeless.