Spring is about new beginnings — including bird’s nests and babies — as are featured in these two wonderful new picture books.
“The Nest that Wren Built” (2020, Candlewick Press, written by Randi Sonenshine, illustrated by Anne Hunter, ages 3-7) is a carefully-crafted poem in the rhyming style of “The House that Jack Built.” Combined with beautiful detailed illustrations, the result is an inviting and informative book about how Carolina wrens build nests for their young.
“These are the twigs, dried in the sun, that Papa collects one by one to cradle the nest that wren built,” the book begins. “This is the bark, snippets of twine, spidery rootlets, and needles of pine that shape the nest that wren built.”
Carefully-researched real-life details make the book shine. These include, “This is the sac, silky and white, brimming with spiders who feast on the mites that threaten the nest that wren built” and “This is the snakeskin warding off harm, a scaly and thin reptilian charm, draped on the nest that wren built.”
The narrative follows the nest building, including being lined with soft moss, feathers and rabbity fur, to the eggs being laid, to the hatchlings pecking out, “scrawny and thin,” and then Mama hunting for food.
The story ends with a full-page spread showing the fledglings inching along a curving twig, “These are the fledglings fourteen days old. They inch to the edge while feathers unfold ...”
A page turn reveals the fledglings flying away while Mama and Papa wren stand and watch at the nest, as the text concludes, “then fly from the nest that wren built.”
The backmatter offers a glossary and a list of fascinating wren facts that will be of interest not only to young readers but to their parents as well.
In a starred review, Kirkus Reviews touts the quality of this book cleverly, “Nesting birds are a popular picture-book subject, but this appreciative account stands out both for its descriptive language and its evocative illustrations. ... All in all, a delightfully readable and informative wrendition.”
“We Love Babies!” (2020, National Geographic Kids, written by Jill Esbaum , ages 1-5) uses rollicking, rhythmic text, National Geographic-quality photos of baby animals and cheerleading chimps to engage the youngest readers.
“We love babies! Yes we do! We love babies! How about YOU?” the chorus chants.
The photos, some showing babies on their own and some with a parent, some on full-page spreads and others popping out of circled borders, several on a page, include a complete range of animals. The text points out different features of each, beginning with their bodies ... “We love snouts and bills and beaks, bendy trunks and whiskered cheeks. Ears that flop or stand up tall ... ears we cannot see at all!”
Next, the book examines ways of movement, with crawlers, pouncers, swimmers, climbers, danglers and bouncers. Then it looks at animal sounds, including snuffles, snorts and cheeps.
Last, there are the places where the animals live, “in desert dens or deep blue seas, in farm or forest families ... We love babies! Yes we do! We love babies! How about YOU?” the book concludes.
The backmatter gives readers a double-page spread with photos of each animal in the book, identifying them and the names given to their young (i.e. chick, cub, calf, pup).
Both of these books expertly use a combination of poetry and factual information to help young readers welcome spring.