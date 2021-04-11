Books provide a unique opportunity for readers to peek into the lives of people of different races, cultures and religions. For kids, this means an understanding of how other people think, feel and live.
With the hate crimes happening now, empathy and understanding are needed. These two new picture books may help.
“Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” (2021, written by Joanna Ho, illustrated by Dung Ho, HarperCollins, ages 3-8) begins when a young Asian girl notices her eyes look different from her American peers’ big round eyes.
“I have eyes that kiss in the corners and glow like warm tea. My eyes are just like Mama’s,” she says. “When Mama tucks me in at night, her eyes tell me I’m a miracle.”
Next, she talks about her grandmother’s eyes, which don’t work like they used to but are filled with so many stories, “I can fall inside them and swim until time stops.” The swirling watercolor illustrations come alive with glowing red-gowned figures and luminous flowers.
Focusing next on her younger sister’s eyes, she says, “Mei-Mei’s eyes that kiss in the corners and glow like warm tea blink against the window until I come home from school.” And they are just like her own.
Following is a stunning series of spreads, bringing us ever closer to our character, surrounded by grand illustrations of fish and birds, and beasts and mountains from Chinese culture, while the lyrical text becomes ever more intense, telling us, “Gold flecks dance and twirl, while stories whirl in their oolong pools, carrying tales of the past and hope for the future.”
The book winds down as our character is again with her family, smiling, and saying about her eyes, “They are Mama and Amah and Mei-Mei. They are me. And they are beautiful.”
This impactful and important book has become a New York Times Bestseller.
The next book is one I authored, released on March 30. “The Water Lady: How Darlene Arviso Helps a Thirsty Navajo Nation” (illustrated by Shonto Begay, Schwartz and Wade Books, ages 4-9) tells the true story of a Navajo woman who delivers water to many families on the Navajo Reservation without running water.
“Thirsty,” Cody says, waking up under starry skies. Heading into the warm, bustling kitchen, he realizes their water buckets are empty.
A few miles away, Darlene Arviso braids her long, dark hair and wakes her grandchildren.
And Cody checks the three big blue water barrels on his front porch — empty. “He knows that soon, the sun will blaze from the sky, another scorching day in the high desert. And he is thirsty.”
“Don’t worry, my child,” his grandmother soothes. “I know something you do not.”
After driving her school bus route, Darlene begins another important job, filling a huge yellow tanker truck with water.
And as Cody’s grandmother tells him the story of the Navajo Water Sprinkler God, Darlene sets off. When she arrives, steering the truck onto a ribbon of dirt, she sees two faces at the window.
“The Water Lady is here!” Cody shouts, bounding out of the house.
“Ya’at’eeh, Cody!” Darlene calls as she begins to fill his barrels.
A starred review from Kirkus Reviews states, “Begay’s watercolors capture the mauve and pink hues of the juniper and piñon arroyos, bespeaking his #ownvoices knowledge of Navajo Nation … (and) reveal a sovereign people with ancient ties to the land … An author’s note addresses the fight for wells and more readily available water; it’s followed by a note from Darlene Arviso herself. A list of sources and a well-placed glossary seal the deal.”
This trailer (youtube.com/watch?v=9anSrxrULio) shows photos and footage I took along with a link for donations to the water-delivery program. I am donating 20 percent of my proceeds from the book to the program.