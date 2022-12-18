The Best Books of 2022 lists have come out, and I’m honored to say that my book, “Bathe the Cat,” is on several lists, along with many picture books reviewed in this column, including “Powwow Day” and “Nigel and the Moon.” Here are two lovely multicultural picture books on the Chicago Public Library’s Best of 2022 list.
In “Berry Song” (2022, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, written and illustrated by Michaela Goade, ages 3-7), we read, “On an island on the edge of a wide, wild sea, Grandma shows me how to live on the land.”
Goade’s luminous illustrations show a native girl and her grandmother on a small boat, navigating the swirling water and fishing for salmon before heading into the forest to pick berries.
“Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry./Huckleberry, Soapberry, Strawberry, Crowberry,” the berries sing to them. And “We sing too, so berry — and bear — know we are here.”
Stunning watercolors and words combine in an ode to the land. “We speak to the land …” Grandma says. Our narrator responds, “As the land speaks to us.”
Moving on to “taking care of the land as the land takes care of us,” and lastly to “being part of the land as the land is a part of us,” the berry song repeats as the story progresses, bringing in ancestors singing, “their voices dancing on wind and water.”
“Gunalcheesh,” they say, “giving thanks.”
Seasons change, and the family cooks the berries, making salmonberry syrup, huckleberry pie, freshly whipped soapberries and more. Winter comes, and forest and sea sleep and wait for the berry song. The book ends as spring comes, and our narrator takes her little sister’s hand to teach her the berry song.
This lovely tale concludes with an author’s note about the different elements of the Tlingit tenets included in the book.
The book, “Dadaji’s Paintbrush” (2022, Levine Querido, written by Rashmi Sirdeshpande, illustrated by Ruchi Mhasane, ages 4-8) begins, “Once, in a tiny village in India, there was a young boy who loved to paint.” In straightforward yet lyrical text with warm, detailed watercolor illustrations, we learn that boy lives with his grandfather in an old home full of paintings, and we see him grow from painting with his fingers to using homemade brushes, inviting the curious village children to join in.
The story shows the strong connection between the boy and his grandfather with details such as growing bananas and pineapples together and selling them at the local markets.
“’Don’t ever leave me,’ the boy would say. ‘I won’t,’ his grandfather would reply, holding the boy so tight that his bones would hurt.”
But one day, the grandfather did leave.
He left his best paintbrush in a box for the boy, with a note, “From Dadaji with love.” However, the boy can’t touch it. His chest aches. Months pass, and the village children don’t visit anymore. Then one day a small girl comes holding a homemade brush.
“’Please teach me how to paint,’ she says. Like your Dadaji taught my mummy.’”
Though the boy refuses, the girl persists. He mixes paints, but she is disappointed with her painting. The boy knows what to do. Taking her to a back room, he shows her his grandfather’s paintings. In the background of each are splotches — mistakes like the girl’s, but each time, “the boy and his grandfather had turned every one of them into something wonderful.”
Finally, the boy retrieves his grandfather’s paintbrush and begins to paint, knowing “in his heart that his grandfather will always be with him.”