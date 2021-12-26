It’s that time of year when book-review journals put out their best-of-the-year lists. I was honored to have my book, “The Water Lady: How Darlene Arviso Helps a Thirsty Navajo Nation” (2021, Schwartz and Wade, illustrated by Shonto Begay), included on School Library Journal’s Best of 2021 list. Here are two other outstanding picture books that were included.
- In “Looking for a Jumbie” (2021, Balzer and Bray, written by Tracey Baptiste, illustrated by Amber Ren, ages 3-7), we open to a warm painting of the moon shining on a tropical coastline and a note telling readers that before they go looking for a jumbie, they should know what jumbies are — fairy- and troll-like creatures from Caribbean stories often meant to frighten kids into staying inside after dark. “How about we go find some?” the note concludes.
The story begins with Mama calling her daughter, Naya, inside to bed. Once inside, Naya tells her she’s not scared of jumbies. “Oh no?” her mama says, laughing. “But they come out at night when the moon is bright to find little ones like you!”
“This moon is perfect for finding jumbies,” Naya responds.
And though Mama tells her jumblies are only in stories, Naya sneaks outside to begin her search.
“I’m looking for a jumbie. I’m going to find a scary one,” she calls.
“No such thing,” she hears. “What does a jumbie look like?” the voice asks. Naya describes a type of jumbie … small, backward feet, big mouth … “like you!” she says. The creature steps out, matching her description adorably in the vibrant, clever illustrations.
“Everyone’s mouth is big when they yawn,” the creature says. Naya can’t help but agree and invites it to join on her search.
When she calls out her refrain again, another voice tells her jumbies aren’t real. Naya counters. “Tell me about them,” the voice creaks. Of course, this “non-jumbie” matches her next description adorably and convinces Naya he’s not a jumbie either. Her search continues across forest and field as she meets creatures with “skin bright as flame” and “tangly hair filled with leaves.”
“You’d have messy hair too if you walked through the bush,” the huge creature says.
Finally, the group wonders right back to Naya’s home. As Naya tells them that Mama says jumbies are only in stories, they settle down to sleep. The story ends with a page turn when Mama sees the sleeping creatures in her yard, and the text reads, “... but you can’t believe everything you hear in stories.”
This is a lovely book with an enchanting Caribbean flavor.
- “This Magical, Musical Night” (2021, Little Bee Books, written by Rhonda Gowler Greene, illustrated by James Rey Sanchez, ages 3-9) brings us into the magic with notes dreaming on the page and musicians whisking onto the stage. A concert is ready to begin. Oboe chirps her A, the orchestra tunes, the conductor enters, then with a page turn filled with energy and color, the instruments sing. “Notes ascend — swoop and chase! They curl, unfurl, swirl round this place!”
As the music continues, the playful, energetic rhyme introduces each instrument while the bright, flowing cartoon-like illustrations take us on a ride. “Who bursts in with velvet tones? The brass! What class! Oh, bright trombones …”
We move along on a reedy breeze, enjoying the wordplay, rising in crescendo, softening to dimuendo, and booming with the percussion.
“Music! Music! Oh, how grand. A language we all understand,” the text says. This playful introduction to the instruments in a symphony orchestra and the musical terms used is so much more than that.
It captures the experience for the listeners and the magic of the night.
“The music ends. But hearts are bright from this magical … and musical night.”