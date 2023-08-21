Alice B. McGinty (aliceb

mcginty.com) is the award-winning author of almost 50 books for children and runs a summer writing camp for teens, Words on Fire. She just celebrated the release of two books, ‘The Girl Who Named Pluto: The Story of Venetia Burney’ (Schwartz and Wade Books) and ‘Pancakes to Parathas: Breakfast Around the World’ (Little Bee Books).