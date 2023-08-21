Here are two recent picture books which do a beautiful job celebrating the joys of summer. Both are enjoying recognition in the marketplace.
- In “Summer is for Cousins” (2023, Abrams, written by Rajani LaRocca, illustrated by Abhi Alwar, ages 4-8), the bright, bold illustrations introduce us to our narrator, Ravi, who’s heading by car with his family to meet two uncles, two aunties and seven cousins. “We go to a house that’s not any of ours, near the ocean and a lake.”
As everyone arrives, with many active details to enjoy in the illustrations, we meet everyone including Dhruv, the oldest cousin. Ravi notes that this summer, “Dhruv is even taller, and his voice is different — deeper.” At the ice cream stand, Ravi thinks, “I wonder if he remembers that we have the same favorite flavor, one that’s never at the ice cream stand or grocery store. But I’m too shy to ask.”
The family’s activities continue at the beach, hiking and mini golf. Dhruv invites Ravi to paddleboard with him and later encourages Ravi to try a rope swing at the lake, which he was too scared to do last summer. “Dhruv is my big cousin, but now I’m bigger, too,” Ravi notes.
The days go by (biking, playing, reading, napping), and each evening, the grown-ups take turns making dinner. When they go out for ice cream, Ravi misses his favorite flavor and wonders if Dhruv does, too.
When the cousins decide that they should also make a dinner, Ravi has an idea. He volunteers to make dessert. That afternoon, he presents a heavy blue ball, which he and the cousins roll in a circle. Finally, they open the ball and find homemade ice cream inside. Ravi gives Dhruv the first taste.
“‘Banana,’ he says. He puts an arm around my shoulders. ‘Our favorite.’” As their time together ends under the stars, we feel satisfied.
- “I Love Strawberries,” (2022, Feeding Minds Press, written by Shannon Anderson, illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, ages 4-8) is an engaging, informative book which uses handwritten diary entries and humor to tell its story. We meet Jolie, who writes in her diary, “I LOVE strawberries!” and asks her mom if she can grow her own. “That’s a lot of work, Jolie. Maybe when you’re older,” her mother responds.
Jolie begins her mission — to become older, which first involves using magic marker lines on her face to try to look old. “Mission Update: Failed,” her diary reads. Next, she tries to act older, like Mom and Dad, “who are always making food and cleaning the house,” by feeding her pet rabbit and cleaning his cage. She also works on her green thumb. While Mom doesn’t appreciate the green marker, she does approve of Jolie’s planting and growing grass seeds in a cup.
The reader is hopeful when the family heads off to the garden store. However, after Mom purchases flowers, she doesn’t have enough cash to buy strawberries. Jolie’s next mission: earning money. Selling lemonade gets her part way there, but Jolie’s parents see how responsible she’s being and together they finally buy strawberry plants.
Jolie plants them, waters them, cares for them and harvests them. She ends up with so many strawberries, she has to come up with ideas to help harvest them. “I could kiss my brain today,” she writes in her diary. “I had an amazing idea! I made $8.00 today and I didn’t have to pick any berries!” — a neighborhood U-Pick stand.
This fun, satisfying story takes readers on a delightful journey as they learn all about growing strawberries, and growing up.