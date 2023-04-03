The American Library Association announced its 2023 awards, allowing many excellent books to be recognized.
Highlighted today are two winners of these prestigious awards.
- The Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children is “Hot Dog” (2022, Alfred A. Knopf, written and illustrated by Doug Salati, ages 2-6).
“City summer/steamy sidewalks,” the sparse text begins as we see the dog leaving his apartment, led by his hurried owner, an older woman with oversized glasses and hat.
The illustrations use pen and ink and heavy orange tones with a yellow sun glaring onto hot city streets.
As the pair continue down busy streets, sirens screech and discomfort builds.
“So hot!/can’t sit/or sniff/or wait,” we read as the lady runs her errands, and we see vignettes from the dog’s point of view.
Finally, as things become “too close/too loud/too much,” the dog simply stops in the middle of a street. His owner crouches down, kindness on her face, and picks him up.
Then she calls a taxi, and they head toward a train to escape from the city. When they reach their destination, the tones of the illustrations change into blues, and the text cools.
“Unfolding sky, a salty breeze,” we read.
As the pages turn and action unfolds one vignette at a time, the lady unleashes the dog, and off he runs, playing joyfully in the sand and water.
After a stunning sunset fills the horizon, and the moon rises, they board a crowded, sleepy train and head back home.
“Familiar scents/a rush of wind/everyone/cools/down,” we read and follow them home for dinner and into a “deep ocean sleep.”
Four Caldecott Honor Books were also named: “Aint Burned All the Bright” (illustrated by Jason Griffin, written by Jason Reynolds, Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, ages 12 and up), “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement” (illustrated by Janelle Washington, written by Angela Joy, Roaring Brook Press) and (already reviewed in this column) “Berry Song” (illustrated and written by Michaela Goade, Little Brown Books for Young Readers) and “Knight Owl” (illustrated and written by Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books).
- “The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Town in Stories and Photographs” (2022, Scholastic Books, written by Chana Stiefel, illustrated by Susan Gal, ages 6-12) was awarded the Sydney Taylor Book Award and a Sibert Honor for outstanding nonfiction.
This bright book introduces us to a spirited girl named Yaffa, born in a shtetl called Eishyshok.
The illustrations, full of color, bring this happy place to life, from lake fun to market days to Yaffa helping in her Grandma’s photography studio.
“It seemed the happy times would never end. But that same summer, darkness came to Eishyshok,” we read.
While Germans round up the Jews, her father and the family flee. Yaffa tucks a few family photographs into her shoes — “special memories of the life they would leave behind — happiness frozen in time.”
Their town is wiped out, 900 years of history gone.
The family hides in a farmer’s underground shelter, and Yaffa holds onto her photos — “Sunshine and smiles and chickens. They reminded her of home. Snapshots of light — and life — captured in time.”
When the war ends, she goes to school, marries and moves to America to raise a family, becoming a professor of history.
President Carter asks her to help build a Holocaust memorial, but Yaffa has another idea.
She doesn’t want to focus on death but “to create something that would shine a light onto the beautiful lives of people lost and forgotten.”
This begins a 17-year, six-continent search for photos kept by families of those who were gone.
Yaffa rebuilds her town photo by photo and story by story. She collects 6000 photos of almost all of Eishyshok’s residents, over 1000 of which are now at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, where they “soar three stories high for all the world to see. A world filled with love, laughter and light — a world that will never be forgotten.”