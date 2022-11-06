I’m happy to say my recent picture book, “Bathe the Cat” (2022, Chronicle Books, illustrated by David Roberts, ages 3-7), was selected as one of 10 picture books nominated for the Nebraska Golden Sower Award, a children’s choice award voted for by school-age readers across Nebraska. In perusing the other nominations, these two outstanding books caught my eye.
“Chester Van Chime Who Forgot How to Rhyme” (2022, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, written by Avery Monsen, illustrated by Abby Hanlon, ages 4-8) introduces us to youngster Chester Van Chime, “who woke up one day and forgot how to rhyme.”
“It baffled poor Chester. He felt almost queasy. To match up two sounds, it was always so …”
Then we turn the page, knowing what the rhyme should be, but instead we read, “simple for him.”
Young readers will love filling in the correct rhymes for each succeeding verse, as poor Chester struggles one page after another to find the right words as he heads off to his “learning place, with teachers and stuff,” and passes the butcher and baker shops along the way. In class, Chester’s friends try to help him find his rhyme, but nothing works. Hilarity and great language play ensue. The gouache and colored pencil illustrations are full of detail and slapstick humor as they play on the frustration and silliness of the situation.
There is also a wonderful depth to the story, which comes in as we see Chester shuffling back home past the shops, feeling dejected. “But suddenly something popped into his head,” we read. “That baker had probably baked some bad … sourdough. The butcher and candle man both made mistakes, Like badly dipped candles or poorly sliced … brisket.”
Chester comes to the conclusion that we all have bad days. He can relax, feel less stressed and just enjoy what he likes to do … “And, easy as that, Chester’s problem was done when he realized that playing with words should be … FUN.”
The story comes to a close, as Chester and his friends celebrate and Chester is able to rhyme again.
“Bear Is a Bear” (2021, Balzer and Bray, written by Jonathan Stutzman, illustrated by Dan Santat, ages 2-5) uses a simple, lyrical text to tell the story of a girl and her teddy bear. Santat’s digitally rendered watercolor pencil illustrations are big and full of love, just like Bear as we’re introduced to this life-sized, friendly looking companion.
“Bear is a bear hopeful and shy. Bear is a bear full of love,” we read. We learn that Bear is a new friend to the young girl, just born. In her baby years, bear is a snack (she is sucking on his fur), a tissue (she sneezes on him) and a soft, warm pillow. As the girl grows, Bear becomes a “fancy lady,” all dressed up, a pirate, and “a brave protector, steadfast and snug,” followed by the repeating refrain, “Bear is a bear full of love.”
The story continues with Bear playing the roles of a bookworm, artist, scientist and dreamer. And then, when the girl grows up and leaves home, Bear is packed away in a trunk, as the text reads, “Bear is a memory, covered with dust.”
Years pass, and the girl has a child of her own. “Bear is remembered. Bear is an old friend. Bear is a new friend,” we read. It isn’t until the very end when we see Bear not as life-sized, but as a teddy bear of actual size with his new companion.
To learn more about the Golden Sower Award, visit sites.google.com/site/nebraskagoldensower/.