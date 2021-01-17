Listen to this article

Here, poet Yusef Komunyakaa, who teaches at New York University, shows us a fine portrait of the hard life of a worker — in this case, a horse — and, through metaphor, the terrible, clumsy beauty of his final moments.

Yellowjackets

When the plowblade struck

An old stump hiding under

The soil like a beggar’s

Rotten tooth, they swarmed up

& Mister Jackson left the plow

Wedged like a whaler’s harpoon.

The horse was midnight

Against dusk, tethered to somebody’s

Pocketwatch. He shivered, but not

The way women shook their heads

Before mirrors at the five

& dime — a deeper connection

To the low field’s evening star.

He stood there, in tracechains,

Lathered in froth, just

Stopped by a great, goofy

Calmness. He whinnied

Once, & then the whole

Beautiful, blue-black sky

Fell on his back.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem copyright 2001 by Yusef Komunyakaa, reprinted from “Pleasure Dome: New & Collected Poems, 1975-1999,” Wesleyan Univ. Press, 2001, by permission. Introduction copyright 2021 by The Poetry Foundation.

