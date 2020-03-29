Set in the gritty parts of NYC in 1999, “Motherless Brooklyn” by Jonathan Lethem recently made the transition to the big screen. The novel and the movie take different paths, but they cover much of the same general acreage.
Lionel Essrog is a tourettic orphan from Brooklyn, N.Y. As a child, he lives in an orphanage and, despite the cliquish environment and his obvious differences, he manages to make some friends. Lionel is a mass of anxiety, tics and other socially-restrictive traits. He twitches, he counts, he touches, he barks and at times when he screws up the language, he tries to cover it all by coughing. Even his rituals have rituals. He describes his brain as having information running in and out on full speed all day. He has a few calming devices intended to give him some control over his outbursts, but for the most part he is at the mercy of whatever Tourettes has in store for him at any given moment.
The people he runs into on a daily basis, especially his friends and others that know him well, are very forgiving and can be kind and thoughtful toward him. Others, though, are merciless, finding great humor and big laughs at his expense. At one early point, Lionel and his orphanage cohorts are visiting a friend’s family and, given the unusual make-up of the group someone refers to them as “all of motherless Brooklyn collected into one room,” and the label sticks.
As Lionel grows up, he is recruited by Frank Minna and becomes part of the Minna Men, a ragtag bunch of low-level mobsters with their own code of conduct (and quite happy to keep it that way). Lionel latched on to Frank Minna because he didn’t seem to care or be bothered by the noises and other odd behavior that Lionel brought to the relationship. Frank Minna needed a group of guys to work for him, and at the orphanage he found the perfect collection of misfits in need of a leader.
The Minna Men aren’t always sure if what they are doing is illegal, and they also aren’t always in the loop about who exactly they are working for. This leads to dangerous situations, and when Frank Minna is killed, the group finds themselves rudderless. As the novel progresses, it appears as though someone may be picking off the Minna Men one by one.
After Minna is killed, Lionel sets off to find who did it. To say that Lionel struggles as a private detective is an understatement. He gets easily sidetracked, he gets kidnapped, he gets caught in the needs of his various tics and he often finds himself going down the wrong path. He is nothing if not persistent though, despite all of the setbacks. He figures out what happened and who was responsible and makes an effort to even the score.
Some of the characters in Lethem’s novel are quite unlike any that I’ve come across before, starting with Lionel Essrog. The other Minna Men are not quite as fully drawn, but the glorious noir feeling that floods this novel and the excellent dialogue and settings make up for the sometimes lack of character development. It is a great, fast read, and I’m glad the recent movie prompted me to pick up the book.