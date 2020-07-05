I sometimes go through genre phases in my reading. For several years I read post-apocalyptic science fiction, with one of my favorites being “On the Beach” by Nevil Shute.
Later, I spent a lot of time with British mysteries. As long as it was set in England, I would read it. There is a lot to admire in British mystery writing of course, but one of my recent favorites is the “Detective Inspector Hilary Green” series by Faith Martin. At another point, I spent most of my recreational reading on Scandinavian crime fiction. No country was too small, too cold or too dark for me to enjoy the crime stories centered there. A top pick is Jussie Adler Olson’s “Department Q” series.
Recently, I’ve added historical fiction to my list and find myself particularly interested in the Civil War period. I’m from Albany, N.Y., and a friend recommended that I read “My Name is Mary Sutter” by Robin Oliveira, which is set in Albany and Washington D.C. Mary Sutter is a young and talented midwife living with her family in Albany in the early-1860s at the dawn of the Civil War. Mary’s mother, Amelia, is also a midwife, as was her grandmother. The family expects that Mary will gratefully follow her mother and grandmother into the family business. She seems to have a natural talent for it after all, and she does follow them until the realization that her true passion is surgery, specifically, she wants to be a surgeon. She receives no positive reinforcement for her idea from anyone, including and especially her family. She also knows that the man she is secretly in love with will soon be marrying Jenny, her twin sister, which only adds to the urgency she feels to get away from the family home.
Leaving to study medicine would take her away from the problems with her family and set her on a course to a real career in serious medicine. She presses on with her plan, ultimately finding two male doctors that will reluctantly train and mentor her. She isn’t afraid of war and knows that the best training will be found with people that are working in the field, saving lives — or at least trying. Mary is regularly and emotionally pressured to come home to stay, especially by her mother, so she can take over the family midwife business.
When Jenny becomes pregnant, Amelia insists that Mary come home and take care of Jenny. Mary puts her mother off for a long time but finally gives in and returns. Tragedy soon drives Mary away again and she sets off in search of something to focus on, something important. She takes a secretarial job in Washington, but within a month, she is volunteering at a makeshift hospital for injured soldiers. Eventually, she finds a way to restart her medical training, and she stays with it for the rest of her life.
Mary’s chosen path is not an easy one. The book tells the story of her involvement in the war, working alongside male doctors during combat, and even though they desperately need the help, they resent her at every step. There is no romance in this book beyond a furtive look or thoughtful glance or a vague feeling. The descriptions of war, suffering and medical failures and innovations take up every page. You’ll root for Mary; she never gives up. Through family tragedies, exhaustion, uncertainty of the rightness of her pursuit and the ongoing terror of war, she learns how to be a surgeon and how to navigate the male world of medicine.
It’s easy to see the similarities between Mary Sutter and the real-life Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a surgeon, trained at Syracuse (N.Y.) Medical College. Although Dr. Walker had an M.D. attached to her name, the work she did during the Civil War was remarkably similar to the setting we find in the Mary Sutter story. Women surgeons were rare in the mid-1860s. Their stories are an invaluable way for us to learn about combat medicine during that time as well as giving us a sense of what it meant to be a woman trying to succeed in a male-dominated field.