Anna Petrelli | ‘Rest is Resistance’ is a call to action for those experiencing burnout
- Anna Petrelli
-
-
What would it be like to live in a well-rested world?
A world where rest was exalted and prioritized over profit?
In a society that measures productivity as success, “Rest is Resistance” urges us to opt out of “grind culture” in order to experience the freeing power of relaxation and self-care.
This book acts as a field guide for deprogramming from the machine-level pace of today’s “rise-and-grind culture” and reclaiming our bodies for ourselves via naps and dreaming.
It teaches readers that rest is both an essential tool in resisting systemic oppression and also the foundation for healing and justice.
Tricia Hersey, aka “The Nap Bishop,” is the founder of The Nap Ministry — an organization that examines rest as a form of resistance by creating spaces for the community to rest.
Her research is rooted in Black liberation, womanism, Afrofuturism, theology and communal healing.
“Rest is Resistance” reads as a mix of spoken word poetry, American history lessons, and a lyrical call to action.
Hersey pulls from her personal experiences as a graduate student and a mother working multiple jobs, and recalls her father, who worked overtime as a railroad worker in Chicago while also being a community organizer.
She uses captivating storytelling and powerful yet practical advice to explain that rest is a human right for everyone, not simply a tool to be more productive.
Her words will have you reaching for a pen and paper to jot down notes to hold close and remember, to share with friends and coworkers.
Trending Food Videos
This book acts as a call to re-evaluate your relationship with rest.
On what are you missing out because you’re working through life at a machine pace?
Hersey asks us to resist the daily grind and welcomes readers to shift toward something that allows the body to rest even for a few moments each day.
Rest can look like turning off notifications or making time for a creative hobby.
To commit to a rest practice is to tap into your body and refuse to push yourself to the brink of exhaustion.
This book acts as a powerful wake-up call that rest is our human right.
It is required reading for anyone experiencing burnout, to remind you that rest is necessary in order to reclaim your power.
“Rest is Resistance” is the beginner’s guide to a lifelong reprogramming for rest and liberation.
The goal is not to simply survive, but to thrive.
Committing to rest requires great effort in radical healing and collective care, and as we allow ourselves rest, it will allow us to work toward communal healing amidst oppressive systems.
Anna Petrelli is an MLIS student and Adult and Youth Services apprentice at The Urbana Free Library, originally from Chicago Heights. She enjoys cooking, listening to audiobooks and porch-sitting with her two tabby cats.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
- Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey earthquake response
- Army sees safety, not 'wokeness,' as top recruiting obstacle
- Turkey arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Stifling the Scarlet Knights
- IOC's Bach says Olympics on history's side in Russia issue
- Anna Petrelli | ‘Rest is Resistance’ is a call to action for those experiencing burnout
- John Frayne | New UI faculty members make their community debut
- Letter from Birdland | In praise of the ordinary
- The Screening Room | 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' shows director, star still have all the right moves
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Dey | Crushed Krush wrongly forced to eat — not speak — their words
- It's Your Business | New life for an empty lot near downtown Champaign
- UPDATE: Illinois-Minnesota game rescheduled
- UPDATED: Man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rantoul identified
- Searching for Sasquatch: Allerton to host Bigfoot hunt
- Urbana man charged with attempted murder released on recognizance
- Perrin impressing Illinois coaches in practice
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Luke Goode update
- Grisham: ‘Gene was rather reclusive. I admired that’
- Savoy site selected for Ginger Ale's