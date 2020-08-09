April Petrie

In her debut and award-winning novel “Do You Dream of Terra-Two?” Temi Oh crafts a poignant picture of life in space as a team of young astronauts discover their existential destiny in the universe. But this is not your average sci-fi adventure novel.
Oh uses her background in neuroscience to expertly navigate the complicated topics of spirituality and mental health in the terrifying and beautiful setting of outer space. Instead of focusing on action-packed space exploration, this novel takes a steadier pace to explore the deep characters as they face very real mental, emotional and physical challenges.
Being chosen for the mission to land on Terra-Two, a planet similar enough to Earth that it can sustain human life, is all the students at Dalton Academy can dream about. From the age of 13, hundreds of brilliant and talented teenagers struggle with the extensive study and training required to prepare them for over 20 years of space travel. But only the six best students are be chosen to be part of the Beta team at the age of 19.
On the day before the launch, the sudden death of one of the Beta crew members sends the rest of the team spiraling. With the continuation of the launch, everyone must put their grieving aside until they make their journey into space.
Once they are settled aboard their ship, the Damocles, the crew struggles with grief, guilt, depression and homesickness. And in space, there is no room for the self-doubt that creeps in. Every decision they make is high-stakes and could be the difference between life and death.
Most days onboard the Damocles are filled with mundane chores and continual training, giving the crew ample time to think. Is Poppy really suited for the isolated life of space travel? What do Astrid’s vivid dreams of Terra-Two really mean? Does Juno know exactly how to create a perfect utopia on Terra-Two? Was Jesse’s prophecy true, in that going to space is his escape from an early death? Does Harry really have what it takes to become a leader? And why is Eliot seeing the ghost of their former crewmate floating in the darkness of outer space?
But when a catastrophic event puts the crew in a life-threatening situation, the Beta team is faced with their biggest questions yet: Should they use the escape pod, allowing some crew members to return to Earth, even if it means leaving others to die and failing the mission? Or does the crew have what it takes to come together and somehow find the hope, faith, fellowship and resolve to continue the mission — to make their dreams a reality?
A story of overcoming trauma and of self-discovery, this novel is sure to resonate with young adults who are trying to find their place in the world.