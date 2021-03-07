Do you have cabin fever? Are you itching for adventure after a winter of being cooped up?
Drop whatever you are doing or reading. Put it down right now and pick up a copy of “The River” by Peter Heller. You absolutely will not regret it. Not unless you have important deadlines or something that can’t be put off for a day.
You are about to be transported miles from civilization. You will be rushing down a river with two friends, unable to stop.
Heller’s book is a thriller about two college friends whose idyllic late summer trip up north fishing and enjoying their skills as outdoorsmen takes an arresting and unnerving turn when they realize a forest fire is bearing down on them.
Swiftly paddling downstream to try to outrun the fire, the boys hear an argument between a couple they can’t see in the fog.
Wishing they had warned the couple of the advancing fire, the boys are surprised not much later to see a lone man canoeing down the river. Where is the woman?
And with that question, the story is off — running as fast as the currents propelling the boys toward whitewater and danger.
The book also happens to be beautifully written — the text both spare and evocative.
I could not put it down, and that rarely happens to me. I was riveted.
Heller’s book reminds me of the titular story in “A River Runs Through It and Other Stories” by Norman Maclean, which is a standard for writing where the story and the language are equally compelling.
For anyone who has sought out remote places full of solitude and wildness and beauty, Heller’s prose will ring true.
How he says what he says makes you wish you’d said it that way yourself and opens up the experience of being out alone in the wild in ways most of us could not have been able to articulate.
“The River” is about friendship, and remote places, and wildness, and the line between what is beautiful and terrifying — both in nature and in humanity.
The characters and imagery will stay with you long after the last page is closed.
You can find a copy of the book, audiobook (on CDs), eBook and downloadable audiobook through the Urbana Free Library’s website, urbanafreelibrary.org.