If Champaign-Urbana were to pick a Big Read book — a book that the entire community is urged to read and discuss together — my hands-down vote would be for Eric Klinenberg’s “Palaces for the People.”
Klinenberg, a social sciences professor and the director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University, has written a book that is deeply thought- and discussion-provoking and looks at how social infrastructure — the shared physical places and organizations of our community — affects our life together. In fact, he argues that it can cure some of our most pervasive social ills, “inequality, polarization, and the decline of civic life.”
My favorite example, perhaps for an obvious reason, is libraries. They have a role far beyond their familiar, time-honored job of checking out books to patrons, according to Klinenberg. As a social resource, a place for face-to-face interactions and learning and connection, libraries are crucial organizations that open their doors to all members of a community regardless of income, race or any other defining characteristic.
Klinenberg gives examples of new mothers in busy urban areas seeking out friends and connections, elderly people joining a Wii bowling league team at their local library, and an ethnically diverse group of patrons meeting for tea at their library.
In our own community, if you drive past any of the three public libraries, especially on a weeknight or weekend, you will see packed parking lots that hint at the libraries’ importance to the community. If you go inside, you’ll directly experience what Klinenberg is talking about.
Libraries are just one piece of the social infrastructure he examines, however. Klinenberg looks at churches and other religious institutions, playgrounds and park lands, public housing, schools (elementary through university), community gardens and athletic clubs that are profoundly influencing community. He relates stories from communities across the country and questions if we as a nation are supporting the organizations that do us communally the most good.
Klinenberg also looks at how social infrastructure impacts aspects of civic life such as crime. Over the last several decades, there has been scholarship on crime and policing that has influenced what we see as the root causes of crime and how we go about addressing it.
Klinenberg brings up research, controversial in some circles, that indicates that addressing social infrastructure rather than just criminals could be more effective ways of solving these issues. Similarly, he looks at how the communal organizations and spaces in a town or city affect the impact of health and natural disaster emergencies.
There is much to be discussed after reading this book. Klinenberg doesn’t provide easy answers or a roadmap, and he is idealistic. He does provide a much-needed response and counterpoint to both current policies as well as prominent national voices such as Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “Palaces for the People” would be an excellent springboard for small-group and communitywide discussions about civic life that we so badly need to be having.