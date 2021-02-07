Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign Public Library Director Donna Pittman
Meetings wouldn’t have such a bad rap if all bosses adopted the DONNA PITTMAN approach to running them.
“Start with good news, keep it moving, include humor and end on a hopeful note,” she says. “Meetings serve the important purpose of helping employees feel connected to each other and the organization.”
Pittman has been presiding over them at the Champaign Public Library for going on five years. She was promoted to director in July 2016, emerging from a field of 24 candidates after a 27-year career in a variety of roles at the library.
The holder of three UI degrees — bachelor’s in history, master’s in library and information science, master’s in social work — took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 62nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... at this time, making decisions about how to deliver library services while keeping staff and community members safe.
Unfortunately, there is no pandemic instruction manual for public libraries — yet.
I’m frugal in that ... I do my own manicures and pedicures. And I detail my Honda.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a new Samsung Smart QLED TV, one that only requires two remotes instead of three.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... hosting author Colson Whitehead at the library in 2018, where we transformed the second floor into an auditorium in order to allow as many community members as possible to hear and meet a brilliant, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and delightful speaker.
I’ve loved being able to bring other incredible authors to our community, including Terry McMillan, Lisa Scottoline and Paula McClain.
I can’t live without my ... friends who make me laugh.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... be considerate and be helpful to all.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30 a.m., but not really at ’em until I have had coffee, read The News-Gazette and a few chapters in whatever book I am reading, currently John Grisham’s “A Time for Mercy.”
My ease-into-the-morning routine is sacred.
My exercise routine involves ... walking most mornings and thinking about how I really should be doing Pilates.
My business role model is ... Richard Sheridan, CEO of Menlo Innovations and author of Chief Joy Officer and Joy, Inc., who advocates leading from a place of service and joy and creating a culture where employees find joy at work.
When this happens, people bring their whole selves to the workplace, including their energy, their talent and their potential.
The worst job I ever had was ... a summer job while I was in college. I operated the elevator at a department store — it was ancient and required someone to sit inside to make it go up and down.
While that part was kind of fun, the assistant manager would get on and make unwanted advances.
Forty-some years ago, I didn’t know how best to handle that particular situation, so I would stop the elevator just short of the floor, causing him to trip a little as he exited.