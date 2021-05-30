Big 10: Best-selling biographers share what they learned about their subjects
With lounge-by-the-pool-with a-good-book season upon us, we asked the authors of best-selling biographies in the first chapter of a Sunday miniseries: What’s the one discovery you made in the course of researching your subject that you found most impressive, inspiring or intriguing?
‘Stan Musial: An American Life’
Former New York Times sports columnist GEORGE VECSEY says: “I became a Stan Musial fan when he used to ‘moider’ my Brooklyn Dodgers – a smiling assassin. I went to work on his biography with a positive image of him and it pretty much held up, but — a big ‘but’ — he had been burned by some articles in retirement and had warned family and friends not to cooperate with writers, including me.
“Some eventually gave me up-close incisive views of Musial, but I also began to collect a trove of ‘sightings’ of him by people who had casual or short contact with him. One of the best examples is Ruben Amaro, one of the first Latino players of color with the Cardinals in 1958, and later a friend of mine.
“Musial knew Ruben’s dad, Santos, was a legendary Cuban-Mexico player, and greeted Ruben warmly when he joined the Cardinals. Then Musial noticed that Ruben had been given a used Cardinal uniform, patched and scruffy, and told the clubhouse man to get the new guy a new uniform.
“Ruben remembered that half a century later. There were many other ‘sightings’ like that, most fleshing out my view of him as a family and community and team guy — Stan the Man.”
‘The Triumph of Nancy Reagan’
Author and Washington Post political columnist KAREN TUMULTY says:“The most surprising — and significant — thing I discovered was how influential Nancy Reagan was in helping to set the course of her husband’s rise in politics and in the success of his administration.
“For instance, I certainly did not anticipate that I would spend so much time in a biography of a First Lady writing about foreign policy.
“That is one reason that I open the book with an account that former Secretary of State George Shultz, then 97, described to me. As Washington was digging out of a blizzard, Nancy invited the relatively new chief diplomat and his wife over to the family quarters for a quiet dinner, during which Shultz realizes for the first time how serious Ronald Reagan is about reaching out and establishing a working relationship with the Soviet Union.
“He also figures out this was the whole reason the First Lady arranged this intimate dinner — and that Nancy Reagan would become a crucial ally in Shultz’s subsequent internecine battles with more hawkish members of the Reagan Administration.”
‘When Pride Still Mattered: A Life Of Vince Lombardi’
Pulitzer Prize-winning author DAVID MARANISS says: “There were so many moments in the Lombardi research that I found inspiring and moving. Two that come immediately to mind capture Lombardi's strong sense of human dignity.
“When I interviewed Dave Robinson, his great African American linebacker, Robby told me stories about Vince's commitment to racial justice, how he stood up for his Black players, and then he closed by saying that Lombardi reminded him of his own father and that, ‘I don't mean this in a racist way at all, but when Lombardi died it was like when my father died and it was the first time I cried at the death of a White man.’
“Another time I was out in Petaluma, California and interviewing Vince's brother, Harold. I learned that Harold was gay, but that Lombardi, with his supposedly macho persona, was exceedingly supportive of him.
"This helped me understand that Lombardi was ahead of his times, and that he also supported the gay administrators and players on his Washington Redskins team near the end of his life, saying that if he heard anyone say anything derogatory or homophobic he would fire them.”
‘Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism’
Author THOMAS BROTHERS says: “Armstrong grew up in New Orleans totally immersed in working class African-American culture. We are talking about the participatory tradition of the church, about the deep emotions of blues and about the excitement of dance music.
“He was not a rebel who turned away but someone who took what he learned and lifted it to a higher level of excellence. By the time he was 18, people recognized this.
“But the amazing thing is that he kept doing it for at least another 15 years, lifting higher and higher the musical culture of his youth in New Orleans. By the early 1930s, this trajectory had made him one of the most successful musicians in the country.”
‘Washington: A Life’
Says RON CHERNOW, who inspired a hit musical with his Alexander Hamilton biography but won the Pulitzer Prize seven years later for his book on the first president: "What most impressed me about George Washington was the personal sacrifice he made for his country.
“During more than eight years of the Revolutionary War, he spent a scant three days at Mount Vernon. He longed for home, fantasized about it constantly, and sent home frequent reminders for improvements. It was his favorite form of relaxation and escape from the burdens of war.
“In 1787 he served, with considerable reluctance, as president of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. When he became the first president in 1789, he intended to serve only a year or two, establish the legitimacy of the new government, then return to Mount Vernon. Instead, as one crisis after another delayed his departure, he ended up serving eight years — a veritable prisoner of the office.
“By the time he turned homeward, with relief, in 1797, he had visibly aged and had precious little time left to enjoy himself before he died in 1799."
‘His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life’
Award-winning author JONATHAN ALTER says: “Before writing the book, I knew vaguely of Jimmy Carter’s achievement at Camp David in 1978, when he made peace between Israel and Egypt. But I never realized the level of cajoling, wheedling and persisting necessary to get an agreement.
“Carter realized early on that Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin couldn’t even be in the same room together. Each side packed their bags to leave on more than one occasion before finally signing.
“But what really amazed me was learning that the deal fell apart in the weeks that followed and in March 1979 Carter decided to go to the Mideast and save it. Every adviser told him not to go — that he was shining a light on his failure. He defied them and — at great political risk — put the whole thing back together with chewing gum and duct tape.
“No one knew it then, but the Camp David Accords would become the most enduring and important peace treaty since the end of World War II.”
‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life’
Says JANE DE HART, who authored the best-selling biography of the Supreme Court justice: “One of the things I found intriguing is the endurance of her vision of parenting. Ginsburg was the mother of two bright children, a daughter and then, 10 years later, a son who initially suffered from attention-deficit disorder and who was hyper-active during his childhood and adolescence.
“Ginsburg, who greatly valued good writing and academic excellence, chose as punishment for her children's misbehavior the requirement to write an essay, and do sufficient drafts until it was error-free. She also cultivated their exposure to music and the arts — opera was her own passion — and she promoted their exposure to people of different cultures.
“For example, when her daughter staunchly resisted attending summer camp, which Ruth herself had adored, she found a farm family in France near the town of Annecy who would take Jane in for the summer. As a result, Jane fell in love with France, and wound up speaking French exclusively with her own children.
"What I found particularly interesting was that Jane replicated her mother's disciplinary measure, the writing of an essay, with her own children. And in each case, the apple fell not far from the tree.
“Jane, and her daughter Clara Spera, like Ruth, graduated from Harvard Law School. And Jane, like Ruth, became a law professor of considerable distinction.
"James, decided not to go into the family business and become a lawyer, but fully embraced his parents love of music, becoming a producer of classical records. Since Clara and her husband do not yet have children, I have no way of knowing whether she will perpetuate the essay-writing assignments her grandmother and mother embraced.”
‘Steve Jobs’
Pulitzer winning author WALTER ISAACSON says: “My favorite trait of Steve Jobs was his so-called ‘reality distortion field.’
“He would convince people to do things that they thought were impossible. When they told him that something couldn’t be done, he would stare at them without blinking, which was a trick he learned from a guru he met in India. ‘Don’t be afraid, you can do it,’ he would say.
“And often he was right.
“He would drive people mad and drive them to distraction, but he would also drive them to do things they didn’t think that they could do.”
‘Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist’
Best-selling author ROGER LOWENSTEIN says: “Warren Buffett’s consistency was remarkable. Not just that he ate the same foods every day, or stuck to the same stocks for years, or lived and worked on the same street, or maintained the same approach to investing.
“These aspects were not separate, or discrete, traits; they described his character as a whole. There was simply no separation between his approach to philanthropy or to ... Geico, Coca-Cola and The Washington Post.
“His insights into behavior were also remarkable. When I started researching the book, he informed me that, while he would not object to others being interviewed, he would not do so. He said this would be better for him, and also for me.
"The last bit struck me as insincere. And naturally I was devastated not to have the cooperation of my subject in this, my first book.
"I came, eventually, to conclude that not having his cooperation — his words and views shaping and framing every moment — were essential to the book that emerged. His non-cooperation forced me to draw my own conclusions, and freed me to tell my own story.
"It helped me in that book and in my development as a writer.”
‘Bound for The Promised Land’
Best-selling author and historian KATE CLIFFORD LARSON says: “Before I started researching Harriet Tubman’s life, I knew her only as a mythical character who became the most prolific Underground Railroad agent of all time.
“The truth turned out to be so much more breathtaking and filled with rich, riveting stories of love, friendship, loss and ultimate triumph.
“Born into slavery on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Tubman rose from the most horrific of childhoods to battle the forces that enslaved her. Her family, community and deep faith protected and sustained her.
“They nurtured and cultivated a brilliant woman warrior who overcame immense obstacles and white supremacy to claim liberation for herself and others.”