Creaking floors
the comfort of knowing
someone else is home.
— Mary McCormack, Urbana
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Windy. A steady light rain this morning with showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:47 am
Creaking floors
the comfort of knowing
someone else is home.
— Mary McCormack, Urbana
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.