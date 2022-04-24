Lavender petals
peak between leaflets of green
lilac’s eruption
— Ann Hart, Mahomet
Updated: April 24, 2022 @ 6:30 am
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence.