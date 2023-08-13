C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, Aug. 13, 2023 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette Aug 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stopping bya toadstool on a rainy evening.— Mary McCormack, Urbana Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest News Tate | What's the future of college athletics? Bob Asmussen's Nifty 50 | These are the guys to keep an eye on in 2023 Who's running the offense? 'Heady' Altmyer gives Illini offensive threat at QB Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: 12 weeks before Memorial Stadium's opening game — Nov. 3, 1923 Asmussen | Elzy has high aspirations for his debut season Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Mobile App Download NowThe News-Gazette mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the News-Gazette on your mobile device just as it appears in print. e-Edition & App Help 1:34 How to log in 1:45 Using the mobile app 1:50 Navigating the E-edition News in your Inbox The #Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich and veteran WDWS/WHMS radio personality Kathy Reiser. Read the latest Marketplace Rick Ridings 1817 Ridings Drive, Monticello, IL 61856 +1(217)762-2521 Website Kelly Bohlen Stump Grinding +1(217)898-7849 Champaign Park District 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)398-2550 Website Shields Automart of Paxton, Inc 580 John St, Paxton, IL 60957 +1(866)713-0867 Website Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Window Genie of Champaign 701 Devonshire Dr Ste C43, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)239-6645 Website Shields Autocenter 850 Broadmeadow Rd., Rantoul, IL 61866 +1(217)892-2155 Website WKIO 107.9 Classic Hits 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Mahomet Car Connection 1103 E Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853 +1(217)586-1942 Website Tom's Contracting and Handyman Service +1(217)714-2345 Affordable Foundation +1(217)690-7882 Mowing + +1(217)637-7093 WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website Virginia Theatre 203 W Park Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)356-9063 Website Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website All American Hauling +1(217)377-4446 Ginger Lord House Cleaning +1(217)281-1232 Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Lady's Cleaning +1(217)722-4995 Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website Mark's Tree & Stump Removal, Pruning, Hauling, INC. Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Central IL Regional Airport 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704 +1(309)433-0301 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Find a local business View All Local Offers Family Foot & Ankle.pdf Morgan Memorial Home.pdf Mahomet Directory Page August 11.pdf Billy Bobs.pdf Rantoul Directory Page August 8.pdf DANVILLE Directory Page August 11.pdf Arcola Arthur Directory Page August 8.pdf Rantoul Directory Page August 11.pdf Monticello Directory Page August 8.pdf Monticello Directory Page August 11.pdf DANVILLE Directory Page August 8.pdf Verm County Directory August 8.pdf Tuscola Directory Page August 11.pdf Dr G's Brainworks.pdf Morgan Memorial Home.pdf Verm County Directory August 11.pdf Mahomet Directory Page August 8.pdf Skateland.pdf ABC Sanitary.pdf Country Financial.pdf Arcola Arthur Directory Page August 11.pdf ABC Sanitary.pdf Morgan Memorial Home.pdf Paxton DIrectory Page August 8.pdf Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesOpen-records report | 20 ways colleges sweeten basketball coaching contractsSavoy Walmart getting $1.8 million makeoverBeyond the Boardroom: Mahomet restaurateur Justin TaylorKathy's #Mailbag, Aug. 11, 2023Good Morning, Illini Nation: Quincy Guerrier has been 'tremendous'Good Morning, Illini Nation: So ... about that three-point shootingFriday night lights getting a big upgrade in TuscolaShannon leads Illinois to blowout winGood Morning, Illini Nation: Ty Rodgers' ongoing evolution at point guardIt's Your Business | Owners of new Champaign boutique hope you'll like their DIGS Tweets by news_gazette