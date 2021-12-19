C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, Dec. 19, 2021 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Late Fall night echosHooting Great Horned Owls hunting Small creatures beware!— Charlie Smyth, Urbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Marketplace Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Wkio 107.9 Radio 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Servpro of Champaign/Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Wdws 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website Find a local business Trending Recipes Latest News Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff Notes: Nostalgia hit with early 2000s title teams honored Instant reaction | Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48 Efficient, effective offense propels Illini to blowout win It's Your Business | New owner for Champaign eye clinic Just Askin' | What's new at the new KoFusion? Mission of mercy: Cissna Park/Watseka donations will head to Kentucky tornado victims Paxton bank donates $15,000 to Gibson City flood relief effort When 'thank you' isn't enough: Hundreds lay wreaths at veteran graves in Danville At McKechnie LIFE Home, UI tests future of domestic living Most Popular Articles ArticlesMurder charges filed in year-old Champaign fatal shooting deathTeen shot in northwest ChampaignUPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in Champaign shootingUnderwood says Curbelo still 'on the mend' from head injuryGood Morning, Illini Nation: Let's take a look at the AP Top 25Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 17, 2021Man held in weapons, drugs, aggravated battery casesChampaign 15-year-old arrested in armed robbery of UI studentPedestrian hit by train near Kirby Avenue viaduct in ChampaignPrison sentence for man with crystal meth