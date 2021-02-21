C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, Feb. 21, 2021 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER For The News-Gazette Feb 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Out of the past gloom,Sun sparkles on weeping branches,Lighting the way home.— Kath Brinkmann, Champaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Trending Recipes Latest News Nanette Donohue | 'Four Hundred Souls' a deeper understanding of American history Richard J. Leskosky | Virtual Insect Fear Film Festival to feature a bit of new, old Patricia Hruby Powell | 'King and the Dragonflies' a lesson in doing the right thing Polling place: Learning about local volleyball from athletes, coaches and more Athletes of the Week: Mallory Cyrulik and Carson Brozenec From the sports editor's desk: Cardinal reflects on latest run by the Illini Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Demetri McCamey Center receives grant for work preserving Emmett Till legacy Cyprus activists: Hunters' lead pellets threaten flamingos Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis SIU Carbondale renews status as 'Bicycle Friendly' Catching up with Colin: Bielema reportedly finds second recruiting director Most Popular Articles ArticlesChilling details of weekend attack on woman in her homeLeRoy man dies from injuries sustained in I-74 accidentCoronavirus response | Walk-in vaccine clinic set Saturday in north ChampaignBunny's Tavern owner honored for turning bar into a vessel for fundraisingTimothy LudwigIllini could be looking at jam-packed finishCoronavirus response | What to expect after your second vaccine doseA look at the finer points of Bielema's six-year, $26.7 million contractTom's #Mailbag, Feb. 19, 2021Jane (Jenny) Barrett