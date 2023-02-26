Dreaming of sledding
down a big mountain of snow
school cancels the thought.
— Brelyn Riesberg, Champaign
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
A mix of clouds and sun. High 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 3:54 am
Dreaming of sledding
down a big mountain of snow
school cancels the thought.
— Brelyn Riesberg, Champaign
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.