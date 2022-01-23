Row crops all ploughed down
The barren acres frowning
Like a furrowed brow
— Cheryl Weber, Mahomet
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Updated: January 23, 2022 @ 9:58 am
Haiku submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence, which will also be published.