C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, July 12, 2020 By JIM O'BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER Jul 12, 2020

By actual count,
inside that dandelion
251 new ones.
— Joanne Haynes, Urbana

Haiku Submissions may be made to cupoetry@gmail.com with "C-U haiku" in the subject line.