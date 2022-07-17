Awake or a dream
Somehow I cannot tell which
Still, it brings me peace.
— Brandi MV McCoy, Urbana
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 17, 2022 @ 8:22 am
Awake or a dream
Somehow I cannot tell which
Still, it brings me peace.
— Brandi MV McCoy, Urbana
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence.