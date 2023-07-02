First droplets land
vapors rise from arid ground
pungent odor of thirst.
— Cielo Jones, Champaign
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 6:11 am
Submissions may be sent to
cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U
haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence.