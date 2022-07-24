Father and son catch
bullhead fish, ugly to them,
attractive to larger fish.
— Roberto Sabas, Champaign
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 6:50 am
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence.