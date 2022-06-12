Birds by the hundreds
sit still on power lines
eavesdropping
— Cielo Jones, Champaign
Updated: June 12, 2022 @ 6:42 am
and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette
— Cielo Jones, Champaign
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence.