Venus, Jupiter
Standing brightly together
Why can’t we do this?
— Eileen Gifford, Champaign
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 43F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 5:40 am
Venus, Jupiter
Standing brightly together
Why can’t we do this?
— Eileen Gifford, Champaign
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.