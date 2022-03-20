C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, March 20, 2022 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With spring in their stepsflocks of fleet footed runners breathe in the crisp air— Barry J. Ackerson, Urbana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Marketplace Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website WKIO 107.9 Radio 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Bluebird Boutique 212 W Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801 +1(217)531-1596 Website Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website Find a local business Trending Recipes Latest News Pritzker announces initiative to improve mental, behavioral health care for children Homer Village Board sets special meeting on tax break for new car wash Match Day marks shift in tide for UI's Urbana medical schools S. Korea's next leader to abandon Blue House for new office 'Do the right thing': How US, allies united to punish Putin Live updates: Pope slams war as 'sacrilege,' 'repugnant' Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; no one hurt What to watch as Jackson's Supreme Court hearings begin History-making Jackson set for Senate hearing for high court Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChampaign woman charged with murder in shooting outside apartmentGood Morning, Illini Nation: What they're saying about Illinois-Chattanooga25-year-old man killed in shooting in west ChampaignBonus round: Underwood could cash in with deep run in tournamentTom Kacich | Parking dispute in Urbana is anything but rosyProsecutor: Champaign woman fatally shot boyfriend after argumentSupport for Illini hoops 'really is bigger, bolder'Tom's #Mailbag, March 18, 2022Brittney Harmon and Matthias ClemonsUrbana man accused of breaking in to woman's home, stealing toiletries